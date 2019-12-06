Mill City robbery suspect's bail set at $100,000

A Mill City man was charged with first-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon for an incident on Thursday afternoon at the Santiam Sports Center, a Mill City convenience market that sells fishing and hunting supplies.
Timothy Bassett, 38, had his bail set at $100,000 by Judge Michael Wynhausen, who noted that the robbery allegedly occurred at knifepoint and put the victim in a dangerous position.
Prosecutor Conor McCahill said Bassett took steps to conceal his identity.
Defense attorney Elijah Brown, handling the session of teleconference arraignments with the Linn County Jail, had asked for $50,000 bail, the minimum security for such a serious crime. He noted that Bassett had a limited criminal history. “It’s already going to be impossibly high for him to pay,” Brown added.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the robbery scene at about 3:46 p.m. on Thursday. The store clerk reported that a man entered with a note demanding money, displayed a knife, ordered the clerk to the ground, and left on a bicycle, according to a news release.
A few minutes later, LCSO received a report of a man throwing items into bushes near the store.
The first deputy arrived shortly before 4 p.m. and confronted Bassett, who fled and was captured a short distance later by two citizens, the news release stated. Deputies were able to recover most of the stolen money.
First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison.
The next hearing in Bassett’s case was scheduled for Dec. 16.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.