Mill City robber allegedly wore ski mask

A man who allegedly robbed the Santiam Sports Center in Mill City at knifepoint last Thursday wore a black ski mask and tried to disguise his voice while demanding money, a store clerk told authorities, according to court paperwork.

The clerk also said that the suspect handed him a note that said another person was outside with a gun.

Timothy Lee Bassett, 38, of Mill City, was charged with first-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon and Judge Michael Wynhausen set his bail at $100,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, released on Monday, the clerk told investigators with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect demanded money from the cash register and from underneath the counter, then ordered him to the ground. The clerk was instructed to toss his phone.

The suspect ran out of the store as another customer was walking in, and the clerk looked outside to see the suspect fleeing southbound on a bike, the affidavit states. The robber dropped his folding knife, which had a 2.5-inch blade, in the store near the checkout counter.

A deputy was in pursuit of the suspect for about three minutes until two bystanders assisted in taking him into custody in the 200 block of N.W. Santiam Boulevard in Mill City.