A Mill City man has been sentenced to 16 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on child pornography charges.
Leslie James Van Dolah, 53, pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to four counts of second-degree encouraging child abuse in early March.
His sentencing hearing was on April 26. Two counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and three counts of encouraging the sexual assault of an animal were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.
Van Dolah, who was a city of Salem automotive services worker, must register as a sex offender.
He had no previous criminal history.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.