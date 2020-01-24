Mill City man gets prison for knifepoint robbery

A Mill City man was sentenced to 7½ years in prison on Thursday for a December robbery at the Santiam Sports Center.

Timothy Bassett, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree robbery during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday.

He will be on post-prison supervision for three years.

According to court paperwork, Bassett allegedly wore a black ski mask into the store and tried to disguise his voice while he held a clerk at knifepoint and demanded money.

The store clerk also said that Bassett handed him a note that said another person was outside with a gun, court paperwork indicates.

Bassett ran out of the store with about $900 as another customer was walking in, then fled southbound on a bike. He also dropped his knife in the store near the checkout counter.

A deputy briefly was in pursuit of Bassett before two bystanders assisted in taking him into custody. When asked why he was carrying so much money in his backpack and on his person, Bassett responded that he asked for it at the liquor store, according to court paperwork. He also acknowledged that he did have a knife out just as he was leaving the store, an investigator wrote.