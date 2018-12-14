A Mill City registered sex offender was charged with new crimes of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
Eric Wayne Dille, 46, appeared via teleconference from the Linn County Jail.
Judge David Delsman set his bail at $250,000.
Prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos had asked for $200,000 bail, noting that Dille had three prior convictions for encouraging child sex abuse. She added that the new allegations were “extremely disturbing.”
The victim in the case is a female who was incapable of consent due to physical helplessness, and the crimes allegedly took place in 2017 and 2018, according to the charging document.
A probable cause affidavit in the case, which was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, wasn’t immediately available from the courts on Friday.
Dille’s next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Jan. 7.
In 2012, Dille was convicted in Linn County Circuit Court of three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Several other charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement in 2012.
Dille also has two convictions for failure to report as a sex offender, from 2017 and 2018.