Mill City man arrested in Lebanon for February machete attack

A Mill City man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a Feb. 19 assault, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday press release.

Klint Wise, 37, was booked into the Linn County Jail and arraigned on a first-degree assault charge Wednesday. Wise does not yet have an attorney available for comment, according to court records.

Deputies say Wise attacked another man with a “machete-type weapon” in a 7-Eleven parking lot last month before fleeing the scene. Deputies were searching for Wise since the incident and say they received reports about his whereabouts just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies reported Wise was found in the bathroom of a Lebanon home and arrested without incident. Albany Police Department assisted Linn County deputies

