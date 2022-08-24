Mission to lay wreaths at every veteran's grave comes to Albany

A nearly 60-foot-long trailer parked Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23 in a grocery parking lot, teemed with the memory of war.

Stars and stripes decorated its exterior, along with a sea of white gravestones. In the sunshine, Vietnam veterans, community members and sponsors chatted about the value of freedom — and its heavy cost.

The event, known as the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, prompted visitors to reflect on the service of military personnel. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the exhibit elevated the sacrifice of some of the nation’s greatest heroes through short films, interactive displays and a lapel-pinning ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans.

“Quite often, veterans get forgotten about because people are busy with their lives,” said Fred Thompson, an ambassador with Wreaths Across America since 2012. “This is just a time for people to say, ‘Thank you’ and, ‘We’ll never forget you.’”

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit known for arranging wreath-laying ceremonies at national veteran cemeteries every December. Its mission is simple: remember, honor, teach.

Though the organization formed in 2005, the practice of wreath-laying can be traced back to 13 years prior. It began with Worcester Wreath, a Maine-based company that makes Christmas wreaths.

In 1992, facing a surplus of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season, owner Morrill Worcester chose to donate them to Arlington National Cemetery, inspired by a trip to the site in his boyhood, so the story goes. This act kicked into gear an annual wreath-laying tradition at the cemetery.

The tribute went relatively unnoticed for more than a decade, until a photo of the wreaths in front of snow-covered tombstones at Arlington went viral in 2005. The event rapidly gained national interest, and Wreaths Across America was created to expand the effort of remembering fallen heroes.

The organization, normally active in the Midwest and East Coast, launched its mobile museum in the Pacific Northwest for the first time this year.

“One of the main objectives is to sponsor wreaths for all veterans at cemeteries,” said Jeanne Barnes, a member of the Oregon State Daughters of the American Revolution's Abigail Scott Duniway (Stayton) Chapter. “I am one to believe that we should have a wreath on every veteran’s grave. They protect our home.”

The Santiam, Albany, Corvallis and Stayton chapters from DAR were present at the exhibit to encourage involvement in this year’s volunteer-based ceremony, to take place at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley on Dec. 17.

“There’s a WAA saying: ‘You die twice.’ Once you breathe your last breath, and then when no one speaks your name again,” Thompson said. He added that when a wreath is placed at a headstone, the volunteer says the fallen soldiers' names aloud to honor and remember them.

In special recognition of Vietnam veterans, the exhibit featured lapel-pinnings throughout the day for those who served on active duty at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.

“It’s our way to officially welcome them home,” Barnes said, referencing the unfavorable indifference and hostility that greeted Vietnam veterans as they returned to the United States following the war.

Allen Trueseale, a Vietnam veteran, said he constantly fights to receive benefits from the Vietnam Veterans of America. He expressed gratitude for community members in attendance.

“It means some people still show care and concern. Veterans get stuck by the wayside. I hope more people get to be aware,” Trueseale said.

Wreaths Across America began its Oregon exhibitions on Aug. 9 in Hood River. On Aug. 30, it will finish at Gold Beach, then head to Nebraska, Arizona and Kansas to continue its ambitious mission of laying a wreath at every veteran’s tombstone in America.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America, volunteer or purchase a wreath to commemorate a loved one, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.