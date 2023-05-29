Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Time and circumstances — in this case a divorce — can cause precious mementos to slip through a family's fingertips.

That's what happened to the family of World War II veteran Cpl. James Carter, who spent years searching for his military awards before turning to a congresswoman for help.

Longtime Albany resident Donald Carter and his mother, Aliene Bell, reached out to U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, asking the federal politician to push through a stalemate with the National Archives.

In a matter of weeks, Chavez-DeRemer had James Carter’s service medals in his family’s hands. The originals disappeared during a divorce, but Chavez-DeRemer’s office quickly obtained official replacements through the National Archives.

“It means a lot to me,” Donald Carter said. “Who knows what happened to the originals? I never saw them, neither did my mom.”

James Carter was an infantryman with the 383rd Infantry Regiment/96th Infantry Division, enlisting in the Army in August 1944 at the age of 26. Before shipping out to the Pacific Theater, he was trained at Camp Adair, parts of which later became the city of Adair Village.

Taking part in the last major campaign of the war, James Carter was wounded on Okinawa, a meatgrinder of a battle that was fiercely fought in rugged terrain. It was the costliest fighting in the Pacific, with around 50,000 Allied casualties and somewhere between 85,000 and 115,000 Japanese casualties.

Another 150,000 Okinawans also were killed or went missing, around half the pre-war population, according to local authorities. Fighting started April 1, 1945, and went on for nearly three months.

“He never really talked about it a lot,” Donald Carter said. “When he came back, he had horrible memories and dreams about what had occurred over there.

"It was awful, and I think anybody who’s been involved in war probably understands that.”

Wounded in the back by shrapnel from a mortar round, James Carter was discharged from the Army and returned home in January 1946, working at a wrecking yard started by his father in Sweet Home. He would suffer from issues with his back for the rest of his life.

Despite his disabling condition, James Carter was a hard worker who also volunteered with the fire department for 17 years. The service was no less dangerous than war, and he was badly hurt when a fire hose got out of control, tossing him into a building wall and breaking his back.

James Carter and Bell were married for 41 years before his death from a heart attack on June 6, 1992. About eight years later, she started the search for his awards.

The first step was getting copies of his service record, which was no easy task as the National Archives told her the records were lost in a 1973 fire that destroyed millions of military personnel files.

“She pretty much just gave up at that point,” Donald Carter said.

Fast-forwarding to 2019, Donald Carter decided he would take up the charge to replace his father’s decorations. At the same time, Bell sought out and found a Purple Heart, the medal she valued most, which is awarded to wounded or fallen service members.

But the Purple Heart she found carried the name of the person to whom it was originally awarded, something she hadn’t realized, so it was back to square one in the search.

Sending copies of the service records to the National Archives, Donald Carter requested replacement medals, but he got the same response about the fire: there’s no way to confirm the service records are authentic before issuing the awards.

It was a painfully slow process, taking a year between letters and responses.

“This puts us into 2020, and now we’re in the pandemic,” Donald Carter said. “So the next rejection letter said they’re not going to do anything until after the pandemic.”

More waiting, another letter, another denial. Frustration mounted.

And then a breakthrough. Donald Carter connected with Robert Haltiner, a member of the Salem chapter of The Military Order of the Purple Heart. He had heard the records fire response plenty of times and suggested help from a member of U.S. Congress was the best bet.

Around three weeks after contacting Chavez-DeRemer, the representative's office staff had the medals and asked for the mother and son to visit her office in Portland, where they could formally present them.

“I said absolutely,” Donald Carter said. “My dad went all the way to Okinawa to get these awards, the least I can do is drive my mom to Portland to pick them up.”

While they were honored that the representative had gotten the medals on their behalf, the job wasn’t quite done yet. A couple of decorations were still missing.

Donald Carter learned his father had earned the Bronze Star Medal through reading a book about the 96th Infantry that his son gave him. James Carter had also earned marksmanship badges for the carbine and rifle that weren’t included with the first batch but were clearly indicated on his record.

A week later, Chavez-DeRemer personally delivered the missing items to Bell’s house in Albany. Her reward? Fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and strawberry cheesecake handmade by Bell.

“It touches your heart deeper than anyone could ever know because most of those men didn’t get the real honorable mentions that they should have,” Bell said. “He was in active fighting, constantly. To me, they’re the ones that needed to be honored, not the big shots.”

Bell described James Carter as “probably a superman” and the love of her life. They first met when she was working at a close friend’s restaurant which was shorthanded at the time. James Carter came in to order food and saw something in Bell that he couldn’t resist.

“And he pestered me from then on,” she said with a laugh. “To me, he was a true hero and one of the most wonderful people that God put on this Earth.”

Bell, who is 92 years old, spoke by phone because she was on her way to the Willamette National Cemetery to place flower bundles she assembled on the graves of a dozen veterans, including her father who fought in WWI, her second husband Harold Bell, who was a WWII Navy veteran, and of course, James Carter.