Now you see ’em, now you don’t.
Corvallis birdwatchers were thrilled by the sight of an estimated 5,000 Vaux’s swifts pouring into the chimney of a downtown apartment building at sunset on Tuesday.
But those who gathered the following evening in hopes of a repeat performance were largely disappointed, as only a few hundred birds showed up to roost at that location.
About a dozen people assembled shortly before dusk on Wednesday near the intersection of Southwest First Street and Madison Avenue, which offered the best vantage point to keep an eye on the towering brick chimney rising from the Corvallis Arms, 205 SW Second St.
“We’ve been watching swifts roosting at night in Corvallis for years,” said Marge Alig, who came out on Wednesday with her husband and mother.
“We don’t get tired of watching them.”
Related to the chimney swifts of the Eastern United States, Vaux’s swifts are small, dark-colored birds that spend the summers in the Pacific Northwest and head south to Mexico for the winter, according to the Audubon Society. While not listed as endangered, their population is believed to be in decline.
Evolved to nest in hollow trees in mature evergreen forests, they are also known to nest in chimneys, like their Eastern cousins.
“They basically spend all their waking hours on the wing, and they don’t perch — they can’t perch,” said Don Boucher, who publishes the Corvallis-based Neighborhood Naturalist newsletter.
“They have weak little feet that have hooks on them. In nature they use hollow trees (to roost) because they have rough surfaces. They also use chimneys because they have a rough surface the birds can hang onto.”
What makes the birds so fascinating to watch during migration season is the way large flocks sometimes roost together, circling a chimney or smokestack in a distinctive swirling motion for long minutes before suddenly forming a funnel shape and diving down the opening like an avian tornado.
“They’re relying on simple cues from other birds near them — there’s no leader directing their movements,” Boucher explained. “Their reflexes are so tight and coordinated, the whole flock moves together when one goes in.”
Some sites are used year after year by the migrating birds, with people flocking to view them at heavily used locations such as Portland’s Chapman Elementary School, where observers tallied nearly 13,000 swifts roosting one night last fall.
But the birds don’t always stick to the script, according to local swift-watcher Mary Garrard.
“The interesting — and frustrating — thing about trying to watch swifts in Corvallis is they seem to switch chimneys a lot,” she said.
In years past, the Whiteside Theatre downtown and Wiegand Hall on the Oregon State University campus have been favored locations. This fall’s hotspot was shaping up to be the Delta Delta Delta sorority house on Northwest 26th Street, Garrard said, but the birds suddenly abandoned that site, possibly because a hungry hawk was hanging around.
Following up on local listserv reports that the birds had been spotted downtown, Garrard was in position on Tuesday when a huge flock descended on the Corvallis Arms. Using a hand-held clicker to count by tens, Garrard and fellow birders tallied more than 5,000 Vaux’s swifts as they poured down the building’s red brick chimney.
For awhile on Wednesday, it seemed the same thing might happen again. In the gathering twilight, small groups of swifts began to converge on the area, swooping and circling the Corvallis Arms chimney before veering off again.
“Oh look, they’re coming!” exclaimed Beth Clark, bringing up her binoculars as dozens of swifts began swirling in the air above the roosting site. One or two dived down the chimney but then popped back out again when the others declined to follow, and the coalescing flock broke up and left the area.
“They’re dodging right now,” Clark said. “They’ll fake you out.”
A few minutes later, however, the birds were back, and this time the swirling motion picked up momentum as more and more swifts joined in, finally forming the characteristic feathered tornado as first one and then all the rest plunged into the chimney to shelter for the night.
“This is what they do,” Clark said as she observed the process and toted up the numbers on her clicker. “But it’s not the thousands we had last night.”
The final estimate was a little between 200 and 300 birds.
Garrard thinks Wednesday’s inclement weather — the sky was overcast all afternoon and rain began to fall just before dark — may have kept the birds from gathering in large numbers on Wednesday evening, but said there may still be a chance to see mass roosting behavior at the Corvallis Arms if we got some clear nights before this year’s fall migration winds down in a week or two.
“We never know,” Garrard said.
There have also been reports of Vaux’s swifts roosting this year in downtown Lebanon. According to local birder Kaynor Heineck, hundreds of the birds have been using the chimney of the old Lebanon Hotel, near Main and Sherman streets, although some nights they take their business to other lodgings at Second and Grant.
One option the birds seem to have overlooked entirely is a tower erected specifically for their use in Albany’s Swanson Park. Made from a concrete highway culvert with a 3-foot opening, the structure was installed in 2016 at a cost of $11,000 to make up for the loss of the chimney on the old downtown fire station, which had been a favorite roosting spot of the birds for many years.
According to Larry Schwitters of the Pilchuck Audubon Society in Washington, who helped organize the project, no swifts have been observed roosting in the tower to date. So far, at least, it appears to be “an experiment that didn’t work,” he said.
(The following video from Neighborhood Naturalist shows Vaux's swifts roosting in a chimney at Oregon State University in 2015.)