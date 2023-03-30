A mid-Willamette Valley battery components manufacturer plans to add 100 jobs to its Lebanon headquarters while ramping up for a $1.5-billion factory buildout set to open in 2025 in the U.S. Midwest.

Entek committed March 22 to site a 1.4 million-square-foot manufacturing facility, called a “giga-scale” factory, on an industrial park in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Some of the boon felt by Entek will fall to its production lines in Lebanon while the company rushes to meet expanding demand for membrane material used in the batteries found in electric vehicles, according to company officials in a March 30 interview.

“All of the things that you need for a manufacturing facility will be made here,” said Kim Medford, Entek’s president.

Federal intervention

Entek is having a bit of a moment in the energy storage space, where federal policy incentivizing U.S. manufacturing and disincentivizing overseas manufacturing has converged with grant funding meant to bolster the domestic market for electric vehicles.

Investor faith in the U.S. Tech market fell in 2022, with stocks plummeting by double-digit figures.

“But the manufacturing sector is having the opposite happen,” Medford said.

The U.S. is trying to reduce its overall greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the share of electric vehicles on the road. At the same time, heavy federal intervention attempts to center the race for market control on the United States.

Entek had made battery components in Lebanon, with that business ballooning after 2001 when the company mostly exported to China.

Tariffs curtailed those sales in 2013. Then Entek moved to take hold of a developing domestic market.

“That really hasn’t driven the onshoring as hard as the interest reduction act which calls out countries of concern,” Medford said.

Tax credits announced in a 2022 law apply to manufacturers outside the U.S., raising concerns in Europe that manufacturers on that continent will move stateside, CNBC reported in January.

But manufacturers qualify for those credits only if they source materials used in their vehicles from the United States or this country’s free trade partners.

Provisions in the law taking hold at the end of 2024 discount vehicles made using rare minerals coming from “a foreign entity of concern,” a term used by U.S. Department of Commerce to describe competitors like China.

Manufacturer of factories

Entek made itself indispensable to the market.

For decades, Entek provided most of the separator materials in the North American market for manufacturing lead-acid batteries.

At the same time, the company was becoming a manufacturer of factories. The processes used to make the components used in batteries found in electric vehicles carry over to any process that requires extruding and heat-treating polymers into complex shapes.

“The reason we design and build our equipment in house is to keep our process proprietary,” said Larry Keith, company CEO.

The Department of Energy in October described the company as uniquely qualified to meet increased demand for the polymer sheets used inside the lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles.

“It is the only U.S.-based manufacturer of wet process separators, preferred by electric vehicle battery producers,” the department stated in a fact sheet.

Separator material allows ions to flow between polarized parts of a battery while keeping the positive and negatively-charged components from touching — and from potentially bursting into flames.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Oct. 19 it awarded $2.83 billion to 20 companies involved in battery manufacturing in 12 states, under an impetus to scale up the country’s involvement in its own electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain.

Awards included $200 million for Membrane Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Lebanon-based Entek Manufacturing LLC. October's was the first round of funding from $7 billion put aside for battery manufacturers in the more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.

100 jobs

Entek plans to ramp up its production of separator material by 1.4 billion square meters each year.

A consultant searched the country for sites that would support two massive factories before tax incentives drew Entek to the Midwest.

Indiana has agreed to pay Entek up to $13.3 million in tax credits, grant funding and direct payments all contingent on hiring locals to work on the separator production lines in Terre Haute.

Keith and Medford described a proactive stance by Indiana to offer a shovel-ready site and state aid training a workforce.

“How to meet your needs coming into their community. It’s really like nothing we’ve experienced before but it was definitely an attraction,” Medford said.

Entek had considered sites in Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee, Keith said, places with proximity to battery manufacturers and the raw materials needed to make battery parts.

“Not necessarily because that’s where we wanted to go, but they boiled out of the matrix we had,” he said.

Another deciding factor: Education.

Keith described vocational training in Indiana that starts in grade school.

“We need skills. We need electricians. We need pipefitters. We need maintenance techs. We need all of that,” he said. “It’s really hard to hire people if there’s no way of training people.”

The Terre Haute factory will open its first production line in 2025, with seven more lines coming online by mid-2027.

A second phase will add another 1.8 billion square meters of separator each year.

The machines needed to run those production lines, the mechanical and electrical components, industrial controls, software, will be made in Lebanon.

“A significant amount of the investment gets made in Oregon, not in Indiana,” Medford said.

Entek does not share payroll figures.

And neither Keith nor Medford said how much equipment will be produced, but it’s enough to demand significantly more work in Lebanon.

“It’s a lot of equipment over a long period of time,” Keith said.