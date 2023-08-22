Oregon is seeing a COVID-19 uptick.

After the state emergency lifted in May, local agencies have a limited ability to monitor the virus’s presence. Still, there are some indicators COVID-19 may be on the rise in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Summer wave

Across the county, COVID-19 hospitalization rates are rising in what has been called a “summer wave.” The national COVID-19 hospitalization rate rose about 17% between June and July, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Oregon, the increase was higher, at 28%.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, the number of COVID-positive patients in Oregon rose from 113 to 154, according to Oregon Health Authority data.

Statewide, trends indicate an increase in COVID-19, confirmed Linn County Health Officer Dr. Adam Brady. He also is an infectious disease physician at Samaritan Health Services in Corvallis.

Locally, he said, the mid-Willamette Valley is showing the same.

Tracking

Since the lifting of the state emergency, it’s difficult to know precisely what’s happening locally, Brady said.

“Tracking is difficult,” he said. “Once the public health emergency was lifted the health department in Linn County didn't have local numbers."

And once testing shifted to self-administration, health agencies have limited ways to count cases. Using testing administration is one way to measure COVID-19, but most testing is done in private settings without government monitoring, Brady said.

Wastewater samples is one way to get a glimpse of COVID-19 presence, but they often take a while to interpret, so the data isn’t as readily available, he added.

According to Corvallis wastewater data, the most recent sample, taken Aug. 9, showed a sustained increase at about 18%. The data tends to lag behind, Brady said.

It’s also important to note that there is an increase, but it’s following a low period, he said.

The rates are nowhere close to what it was like during the height of the omicron surge last year, he said.

“During the peak of COVID-19 cases in 2022, Samaritan records indicated 450 patients a day, while today the average is about 10 patients a day throughout the Samaritan Health Services System,” Brady said.

In Benton County, COVID-19 transmission is monitored through hospitalizations, statewide testing positivity and wastewater monitoring.

Both hospitalizations and statewide testing have increased in the past month.

Statewide, there’s been about a 50% increase in hospitalizations, April Holland, Benton County's interim Health Department director, said in an Aug. 15 meeting.

In Benton County, three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 the week of Aug. 7.

“While we are seeing increases in hospitalization, increased deaths have not been noted in Oregon or across the U.S., with about 1% of all deaths attributable to COVID-19 in the past week,” she said in an Aug. 15 report.

Wastewater monitoring may not have reflected remarkable changes in viral concentration, but areas close to Benton County had increased signals, including Eugene and Woodburn, Holland said.

“When there is a sustained increase in the monitoring signals, an increase in COVID-19 transmission has typically followed in the subsequent 2-3 weeks,” the report said.

A new variant

The newest variant, named EG.5, is now the dominant form in the United States, according to CDC estimates. But it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

EG.5 is part of the “omicron family” but has an additional protein that allows it to get around prior immunity, Brady said.

Variants will continue to keep emerging, Brady said. There isn’t any evidence to indicate the latest variant creates more severe disease, he added.

What now?

It’s difficult to predict what the patterns of COVID-19 will be as the seasons change, Brady said. It hasn’t been around as long as influenza or other illnesses that may be easier to forecast.

Right now, Brady is waiting to hear more about boosters. In fall, a new vaccine is expected, one made with the latest variant, EG.5 in mind, he said.

When asked how often people should get vaccinated, Brady said that guidance should come from OHA. Right now, he suspects the average person should get a vaccine once a year while more at-risk groups may have to vaccinate more frequently.

Brady anticipates more guidance about vaccination will come out in the fall with the new booster shot.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Brady's best advice is for people to stay home when they are sick or aren’t feeling well. It can be difficult for folks to follow because it isn’t something that is incentivized, but it’s important to stop the spread at work and other places with congregating groups, he said.

There are currently no Linn County vaccine clinics open, according to county Public Information Officer Alex Paul. Residents can get vaccinations though their local pharmacies or doctor’s offices.

Self-administered tests continue to be available at Linn County Public Health Services, 315 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. There are around 300 free test kits and the county will purchase more if needed, Paul said.

Related stories: