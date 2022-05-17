Mid-Willamette Valley freebie alert: Scooting to the ballot box

Bird of e-scooter fame is offering free rides on Election Day in Oregon.

During the 2020 election cycle, nearly 80 million eligible voters did not cast a ballot, with many citing transportation as a barrier to reaching the polls, according to the company that recently dropped a gaggle of scooters in Albany.

In a news release, the company said it is committed to removing the transportation barrier by launching its "Roll to the Polls" campaign.

If you haven't turned in your ballot, you have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, to do so. To fly to the ballot box faster than you can run there, unlock a free scooter ride on Election Day.

Here's how: Riders simply need to enter code VOTE2022 in the Bird app on Tuesday. The code covers one ride up to 30 minutes.

