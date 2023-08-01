Despite advancing medical technology, communities of color continue to have disparities in maternal health care. In the mid-Willamette Valley doulas — workers who provide emotional support and guidance during pregnancy — are pushing to fill the gaps.

Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Multiple factors contribute to these disparities, such as variation in quality health care, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias, according to the CDC.

“It has everything to do with the fact that we live in inequitable systems and institutionalized racism affects birth outcomes,” said Missy Cheyney, a medical anthropologist at Oregon State University and program champion of the Corvallis-based Community Doula Program.

Communities of color also have higher rates of caesarian section procedures than their white counterparts.

Cheyney believes that when the issues arise because of community failures, the community also holds the key for solutions.

The Community Doula Program has attempted to give more positive birth outcomes and experiences by adding an advocate and emotional support worker in the room.

And having someone with a similar lived experience can make all the difference, she said.

What is a doula?

Ines Gonzalez stood with her hand over her belly, protruding from a long striped dress, her toddler son bobbing at her feet. Any day, she could go into labor. She can already feel the baby, a girl for whom she hasn’t quite decided the name yet — moving into position.

Navigating the health care system while pregnant and being a Spanish speaker is daunting for the Albany resident. But with the help of a doula, Gonzalez feels she has someone she can trust, she said. The interview was translated from Spanish.

Valentina Soares is a doula who knows three languages: Portuguese, English and Spanish. Sometimes her job as a doula involves being a translator, other times, an advocate or a well for emotional support.

She isn’t a medical professional — doulas aren’t meant to take the place of medical professionals. She’s there to help Gonzalez have a positive birth experience.

This isn’t the first time the two have worked together.

Gonzalez was there for the birth of her son as an “instant doula,” meaning the day of the birth was the first time the two worked together.

“Being there for someone’s birth creates such a deep connection,” Soares said, looking at Gonzalez’s son, Luis.

When Gonzalez first arrived at the hospital with her husband, she knew nothing about how the hospital worked and how to navigate it. When the paperwork came in for an epidural procedure, it was all in English. Her doula had to ask for copies in Spanish for Gonzalez to sign.

“We are there to communicate and help them understand, but sometimes we are also their voice,” Soares said.

While cellphones may have apps that provide translation, that isn’t the same as having a person there, Gonzalez said.

Doulas typically meet with parents multiple times, before, during and after the birth. Having someone continually being a part of the birthing process can provide a sense of stability, especially for long labors, when doctors change shifts and people are going in and out of the room.

“Having an advocate in the room with you smooths those gaps in care,” Cheyney said.

Now that she knows Soares, they are meeting periodically before the birth of the Gonzalez’s second child.

On a recent appointment, Luis played with wooden cars from under a tented arch of magenta fabric while his mother checklisted what she will need once second baby arrives.

Together she and her doula charted out a plan. They talked through what foods she feels comfortable eating after the birth, what music will help relax her during labor and her lingering stresses.

It’s become a tradition to pen a song together, she said, something special that helps those about to deliver in a relaxing mood, she said.

It takes a certain type of person to be a doula, Roslyn Burmood, executive director of the Community Doula Program, said. You have to be on call 24/7 for months at a time.

Soares tears up every time she talks about why she became a doula. During the birth of her daughter, she was surrounded by dear friends. Some were massaging her, others reading and chanting. It was a beautiful experience, one she knows not everyone gets to have.

There are also a lot of horror stories, and childbirth can be frightening. But Soares hopes to help curate a beautiful experience for her clients.

The consensus among the doulas is that birth is beautiful, but it can also be visceral, traumatic and lonely.

“There isn’t enough support in postpartum, every birth is traumatic,” Miranda Tasker, an Albany-based doula, said.

Having someone tell you you aren’t alone is different from actually feeling a sense of community and togetherness, that someone is in your corner. And that’s what doulas aim to do, Burmood said.

Uplifting communities of color

The program, which serves Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, has trained a little more than 150 doulas, 40% of whom are Black, Indigenous or come from other communities of color, Burmood said. They come in all ages, the youngest being 18, and the oldest being in their 70s, she said.

“It’s really important that people get support from people who look like them and have a shared background,” she said.

Many of the people the group serves are Spanish-speaking. Collectively the doulas speak 11 languages, Burmood said.

“That allows us to match clients with a doula who has a shared history, shared heritage, shared life experience,” she said.

Oregon has been a pioneer in recognizing the role of doulas, Cheyney said. Oregon was the first state to pass legislation that reimbursed workers such as doulas. That was a big move for accessibility.

“Three percent of women have doulas, and these are often college-educated white women,” Cheyney said.

But with Medicaid reimbursements, people don’t have to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket, so more people have access to doulas, she said.

The stereotype of doulas being something exclusive to white, wealthier classes is changing, Burmood said.

Measuring success

There’s a lot of data the group has collected since its conception in 2018 to show that what they do, works, Cheyney said. The C-section birth rate is reduced when there’s a doula. That data is rather significant because the group serves a lot of medically complex pregnancies, she said.

There’s also reduced rates of prematurity, she added.

Additionally, breastfeeding rates increase when there is a doula. On average, the breastfeeding rate is about 70%, while births with a doula have numbers that cusp 100%.

That’s because doulas are readily available and on call in the middle of the night, Cheyney said. They can help if there are issues with breastfeeding.

Overall, there’s just more attention to postpartum care, she said.

Cheyney believes having a doula can curb the maternal mortality rates, but that shouldn’t be the only goal. “Not dead” is a pretty low bar, she said.

She wants people to have good birth experiences, to feel heard and feel that their rights and autonomy were respected, she said.

Having a doula in the room can even create more positive interaction between medical workers and their patients, she added.

“People are reminded that this is an important day, and that that person is only going to birth that baby one time, it goes beyond a medical event,” she said.

The organization started with midwives and doulas but has since expanded to a partnership between multiple agencies to get pregnant people resources, Burmood said.

The idea is that people will be able to get wrap-around care that day, including basic needs, like food or diapers.

On Sept. 28, Monarch on 4th — which will house the doulas and other related programs, will host a grand opening at its location in Corvallis, 520 NW Fourth St.

For the Community Doula Program, it’s one more step toward “reproductive justice.”

“We can’t be created equal if we can’t get an equal start at life,” Cheyney said.