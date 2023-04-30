For the last few months, Carol Severson and her husband have been trying to make a home for honey bees.

Vacant boxes with frames sit in her yard like “half-furnished apartments.” Cotton balls soaked in lemongrass send out an aromatic siren to nearby swarms.

Her husband crafts the bee boxes to resemble different buildings to host the little pollinators. Right now, he’s making one that looks like a church, with a bell at the top, she said.

“We want to make a home here for them,” she said.

Severson is a bit of an empty nester. Last year, her two hives of bees died after a vicious swarm of yellow jackets killed them. Now she’s weeks away from receiving a new shipment of bees.

But just over her fence, all of 1,000 feet from her property, is the city limits of Brownsville, where beekeeping became illegal last week.

On Tuesday, April 25, the City Council signed off on an emergency ordinance that bans bees and beekeeping. It puts bees on a dubious list next to peacocks and pigs.

"We have people in our town who are deathly allergic to bees,” City Administrator Scott McDowell told councilors just before they voted to enact the ban.

That decision comes at a time when bees are under threat from mites, pesticides and the changing landscape of agriculture. To those who keep bees and heard the buzz, the decision confirms how misunderstood the pollinators are.

“There are so many fewer bees in the world; we need bees,” Severson said, mystified.

Pollinators

About 4 miles north of the city of Brownsville, beekeeper and honey manufacturer Dirk Olsen placed crates of bees on a turnip farm with a forklift.

It was an early morning, and the sun was already out. Olsen squinted from under a tan baseball cap as he moved dozens of crated hives, weaving in and out of a field of bright yellow flowers on the forklift.

The bees hummed in anticipation, but Olsen doesn’t care to wear his beekeeper suit or veil. So he didn't. Back in his youth, he used to do it all by hand.

“They can be a little persnickety, but they won’t go after you,” he said with a terse nod.

That’s a big misconception with bees, he said. Sometimes residents will freak out if they know some of his bees are being stored nearby, Olsen said. But most of the time, people don't even know they are there.

The importance of bees can get sidelined by fear, he said.

“Farmers need bees to pollinate crops. They produce about a third of our food supply,” Olsen said.

For example, without bees, there would be no blueberries or blackberries, he said.

And without bees, Olsen wouldn’t have a business.

Around Linn County, there are some 9,000 hives, he said, many of them in partnership with farms for pollination.

The honey he produces gets shipped off to various labels throughout the country, from California to New York.

Inside the main operations of Olsen Honey Farm in Albany, a sickly sweet honey smell permeates the warehouse. Fifty-five gallon drums of the liquid sit at one end of the building, while discarded honeycombs are strewn about.

Those are the pieces of hives that died off. And this past year has been particularly bad for bees, he said.

“Since last year, half the bees have died,” Olsen said.

Mortality

In 2021, beekeepers in the U.S. reported losing nearly 46% of their colonies, the second highest rate of loss since the annual bee survey began in 2006.

Bees are dying "at a high percentage every year" for a number of reasons, said Ralph Rodia, residential liaison of the Oregon State Beekeepers Association.

He’s pretty sure pesticides killed thousands of his own bees. It’s hard to know which pesticides your neighbors are using, he said.

But poisons aren’t the only bee killer around.

Not much larger than a pinhead, the varroa mite — a blind eight-legged parasite — can kill or weaken enough bees to destroy a whole hive.

Farming isn’t what it used to be, Rodia said. Brush between farms growing a variety of crops would attract pollinators. Now, farmers often have one type of crop. This lack of diversity isn't helping the bees, he said.

And it’s getting more and more expensive for farmers to replenish their bees, he said. There’s only a few bee purveyors. Many of them are out of state, in California and Hawaii, he said.

Saving swarms

Anthoney Kelly — and yes, that's the correct spelling of his first name — keeps his phone close, ready to answer an emergency call. But he isn’t a fireman or a member of the police force. He’s a beekeeper.

Inside his Chevy Suburban, which he nicknamed “Big Red,” are boxes of oddly shaped tools: a brush with long bristles, pliers, a smoker and a clamp to hold the queen.

Kelly retrieves swarms. It’s a natural phenomenon when a new queen arrives in a hive, he said. The old queen has to get out of there or she will get killed, he said. So a swarm is a group of bees looking for a new home.

It's how nature multiplies, he said.

Unlike Olsen, the first thing Kelly does when retrieving a swarm is to zip on his white canvas suit and place the mesh veil over his head.

Retrieving a swarm may take him a mere 10 minutes. He puts them in a wooden box with frames for the bees to create their nest to settle down for about a day before releasing them.

If he has the room, he will take them into his own setup in his backyard or try to rehome them if he knows someone is looking to keep bees, Kelly said.

Although he is based in Albany he will drive as far west as Philomath, as far east as Sweet Home, as far north as Jefferson and as far south as Brownsville.

Kelly said he and his wife aren’t in it for the honey. It’s about giving bees a place to live.

“For us, it’s about stewardship,” he said.

Bees aren’t vicious and aren’t trying to hurt anyone. Perhaps people are confusing wasps for them, wife Anita Kelly said.

The Kellys said there are a lot of things people can learn from bees.

“When I look at bees, I see that humanity has a lot to learn about putting honey away for something they will never taste,” he said.

Even a sting can be an act of love and selflessness, he said. To sting is to die. And often a bee will sacrifice themselves for another bee.

Bees toil away for something greater than themselves. Something collective. And in that way, people can learn a lot from bees, Kelly said.

“There’s no selfishness in bees,” he said.

Fighting on

Before Rodia was part of the Oregon State Beekeepers Association, he was writing legislation in Salem.

Now he uses his experience with writing law to get people to unwrite ordinances and stop proposed bans on beekeeping.

Most of the time, he’s successful.

He’s gone to a lot of city council meetings to share resources on bees and help quell misconceptions. Often when cities enact a ban, they are trying to follow in the footsteps of another city, he said.

He spoke out in Marion county, Hubbard, Salem and even Albany back in 2007. Sometimes cities will opt for regulations over full-on bans, he said.

But the ordinance in Brownsville took him by surprise.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Usually there is a public hearing process, not an emergency ordinance that takes effect immediately, he said.

McDowell said by email Brownsville wanted to act quickly because "March generally marks the start of bee season."

Even the language used in the ordinance is puzzling to Rodia. The ordinance doesn't define what a bee is. There are so many types of bees, he said. For example, Mason bees can't sting and aren't a threat to anyone.

The ordinance seems to ban bees altogether, a seemingly impossible task when they can fly a few miles away from their hive, he said.

Concerned about bees' perilous plight, Rodia said banning beekeeping within city limits seems like an odd thing to do when we ought to be encouraging more pollinators.

Pollinators are dying out — not just bees but butterflies and other insects too.

Even though it was only enacted this past week, Rodia is already at work trying to repeal the Brownsville ordinance. But that's a more difficult process than catching the ban before it’s written in law, he said.

Rodia hopes he can convince the citizens of Brownsville they don’t have to fear bees. Given the area's agricultural roots, Rodia was surprised they would consider a ban. Pollination is a need in agricultural areas, he said.

Bees are misunderstood, he added. People are more likely to die from falling down the stairs.

For Severson, who lives just outside the city limits, the ordinance feels like a near-miss. Being only 1,000 feet away from city limits, she almost wouldn’t be able to keep bees.

“Not having bees in the city would lessen pollination of other plants. We need as many bees as we can get,” she said.

Editor Penny Rosenberg contributed to this report.

