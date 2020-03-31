Mid-Willamette Family YMCA offers emergency child care

In response to community needs, the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA will offer emergency child care, beginning March 30, in order to provide a critical service for families who need help during the COVID-19 crisis.

Child care will be available to essential staff to include emergency responders, medical personnel, as well as others providing critical operations in the community. The YMCA is offering assistance in order to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children when they are unable to be home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applications for emergency child care, ages three and up, are open at this time. Hours of operation, are Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fees will be assessed on a sliding scale, with special accommodations to ensure that people are not turned away based on cost. Staff will be assigned to one group of children in a designated area, with a limit of ten children in separate spaces.

Isolation and health safety standards, required by the Early Learning Division of the Department of Education, will be implemented.

To apply, call 541-926-4488 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Fri., or email familydirector@ymcaalbany.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0