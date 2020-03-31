Mid-Willamette Family YMCA offers emergency child care

Mid-Willamette Family YMCA offers emergency child care

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to community needs, the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA will offer emergency child care, beginning March 30, in order to provide a critical service for families who need help during the COVID-19 crisis.

Child care will be available to essential staff to include emergency responders, medical personnel, as well as others providing critical operations in the community. The YMCA is offering assistance in order to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children when they are unable to be home.

Applications for emergency child care, ages three and up, are open at this time. Hours of operation, are Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fees will be assessed on a sliding scale, with special accommodations to ensure that people are not turned away based on cost. Staff will be assigned to one group of children in a designated area, with a limit of ten children in separate spaces.

Isolation and health safety standards, required by the Early Learning Division of the Department of Education, will be implemented.

To apply, call 541-926-4488 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Fri., or email familydirector@ymcaalbany.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis High rock is no more
Education

Corvallis High rock is no more

The rock was a canvas for students to show school spirit and advertise upcoming sporting events or plays. It was lifted in pieces into a dump truck Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News