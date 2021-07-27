Mid-Valley YMCA gets lottery funds to finish turf field complex

The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany is completing its new artificial turf sports field complex thanks to millions of dollars in extra funding courtesy of the Oregon Legislature. As a result of a bill passed in June, the local youth sports complex will include four new multi-use fields.
More than $4.5 million in additional funding comes in the form of state lottery bonds, which won’t be sold until next year. But the promise of future money means that the YMCA can move forward with the project that stalled in the past year due to funding concerns.
“We went as far as we could go with what we had, so this is a true blessing,” said CEO Chris Reese.
The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA was one of four in Oregon to receive lottery funds. The others benefiting from the appropriations are in Portland, Salem and Eugene. The $4.5 million will help to complete the project, which has an estimated total price tag of $11.2 million.
Additional funding for the project came in the form of savings by the YMCA and donations by community members and businesses. A press release by the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA notes that it received large contributions from the Corvallis Clinic, Gerding Construction, Republic Services, Samaritan Health Services and others.
Reese also highlighted the work of Matt Chavarria, who gave the YMCA “a nominal price” on work to demolish the old Oberto’s Sausage Company plant on Pacific Boulevard. He did work that could have cost a million or more for just a couple hundred thousand, according to Reese, turning the building into a pile of rubble that now rests beside the YMCA on Pacific Boulevard. The YMCA purchased the lot in 2016 for $600,000.
It’s there that two of the new fields will be built, as well as the flat corner lot that’s along 34th Avenue. The remainder of the demolition and prep work will be done by the Army Corps of Engineers, Reese said.
Not only will the project put the lot that has sat vacant since 2010 back into use, the extra inventory of turf fields will benefit the whole community. Currently the only artificial fields available to Albany are at the city’s two high schools, which means they are difficult to reserve and see a lot of wear and tear.
“I’ve coached here in the community for over 15 years and we only have turf space at the two local high schools. They are just really over-utilized,” said Reese. “So, we feel at the YMCA that offering turf space will enable more children to be playing on a surface year-round, even during inclement weather.”
In addition to the new fields, the YMCA is celebrating the opening of a new preschool facility on Oct. 1, as well as ongoing renovations to nearby warehouses that will include new multipurpose rooms for additional classes.
The YMCA is looking to sprint to the finish line on this project, aiming for a Jan. 30 opening date for the new fields.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.