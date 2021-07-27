Mid-Valley YMCA gets lottery funds to finish turf field complex

The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany is completing its new artificial turf sports field complex thanks to millions of dollars in extra funding courtesy of the Oregon Legislature. As a result of a bill passed in June, the local youth sports complex will include four new multi-use fields.

More than $4.5 million in additional funding comes in the form of state lottery bonds, which won’t be sold until next year. But the promise of future money means that the YMCA can move forward with the project that stalled in the past year due to funding concerns.

“We went as far as we could go with what we had, so this is a true blessing,” said CEO Chris Reese.

The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA was one of four in Oregon to receive lottery funds. The others benefiting from the appropriations are in Portland, Salem and Eugene. The $4.5 million will help to complete the project, which has an estimated total price tag of $11.2 million.

Additional funding for the project came in the form of savings by the YMCA and donations by community members and businesses. A press release by the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA notes that it received large contributions from the Corvallis Clinic, Gerding Construction, Republic Services, Samaritan Health Services and others.

