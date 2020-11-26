Mid-valley volunteers spend Thanksgiving day feeding their peers before themselves

Appelt and her 10-year-old son, Donavan, are two of the 3,500 mouths fed by Stone Soup volunteers each month. Holidays like Thanksgiving are no exception to those efforts.

Over in Sweet Home, the local Elks Lodge hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal in place of its annual banquet with a menu similar to Stone Soup’s.

The event, which started at 11 a.m. and was scheduled to run until 2 p.m., ran out of food by 11:50 a.m. With the help of around 25 volunteers and a family of cooks, the Lodge handed out 354 meals and raised around $2,000 to be split between the local police and fire departments.

Two volunteers also drove around town to deliver another 155 meals to those who are immunocompromised.

“The crews that we have today are doing absolutely fabulous,” said Hope Coulter, president of the Sweet Home Elkettes and organizer of the meal. “Everybody kicked in wherever they were needed.”

Earlier in the day, Sweet Home’s Angila Tack Food Services hosted a similar drive-thru hot breakfast on 15th Avenue.

“Maybe next time, we can get together for breakfast and lunch,” Coulter said. Now that their community’s been fed, in the meantime, “everybody can go home and have their own Thanksgiving.”

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

