Mid-valley veteran Merle Caldwell, who turned 100 on Sept. 16, celebrated the milestone with three parties.
About 150 relatives and friends attended his first, which took place in Silver Falls. There, his children presented a program called "God's Faithfulness Over 100 Years." The second was a private supper with immediate family. The third was held Sept. 22 at his church with a potluck meal and short program.
Born in Iowa, Caldwell was raised in the Pacific Northwest. After he graduated from high school, he spent a year at business college, then worked as an accountant until he was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Caldwell served as a U.S. Army staff sergeant, doing office work and interviewing. In one of his assignments he interviewed German prisoners of war through a Jewish interpreter. He was then sent to France, just before D-Day, where he worked as an assistant to the chief medical officer of a military hospital. He remained in the service after the war, helping to process the release of soldiers.
Following his Army stint, he went back to school and trained for the ministry, spending most of his life serving as the pastor of various churches in the Western U.S. Caldwell is also the author of a book, "What I Learned About God in My First 99 Years," published in the 2018. Caldwell has four children, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Despite losing his wife, Dorothy, in 2004, he has, according to family, "retained his zest for living, his sense of humor, and his keen mind, and remains active in the church."