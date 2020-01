Mid-valley unemployment rates drop again

Unemployment edged downward once again in the mid-Willamette Valley in December, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3 percent, down from a revised rate of 3.1 percent in November. That was tied with Washington County for the lowest rate in the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.2 percent in November, down from a revised November rate of 4.5 percent.

Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate in December was 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent in November.

The United States’ unemployment rate was unchanged in December, remaining at 3.5 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0