Mid-valley to see seven contested school board races

Ballots for the May 18 special election have been sent out, and one of the more in-depth questions voters will have this time around is who to vote for in several contested school board races both in Linn and Benton counties.
In Corvallis, there are four contested races, and two current board members are switching positions.
Vince Adams,who currently holds Position 4, is running for Position 6 — a spot currently held by Luhui Whitebear, who is running for Adams’ Position 4 seat. In Corvallis, all members serve at large and board positions are not tied to residency in a certain district.
Whitebear was appointed to the Position 6 seat in January of 2020 to fill a vacated term that had begun in May 2019. Because she was appointed and not elected, to keep the seat until its term ends in June 2023, she must run in the May 18 election. However, Adams said he intentionally switched with Whitebear because the race for his current Position 4 spot, like all board positions, is for a four-year term. It would mean Whitebear could sit on the board for a full four years before having to run again. Adams, if he wins his race for the Position 6 spot, would serve the remainder of the term until 2023 and could, at that point, run again.
Describing herself as an Indigenous mother with kids in the district, Whitebear said in her voters' pamphlet statement that she is running for the board because “of my passion for community-based advocacy work. My priorities rely on in-depth data analysis, science and detailed understanding of budget processes in addressing community needs focusing on education, equity and anti-racism.”
She will face trust manager Richard Arnold for the Position 4 seat. A 15-year resident with two kids in local high schools, Arnold said, “I believe education is the cornerstone necessary for any child to be successful later in life. We need to encourage every child to have an intrinsic value for learning and help them to achieve their full academic potential.”
Adams, a school board development specialist with the Oregon School Boards Association who has served on the Corvallis School Board since 2013, said he would continue to listen to the voices of parents and put children first if he wins the Position 6 spot.
“This year (he) has worked directly with educators and district staff to build a plan to get Corvallis students back in school giving him a unique insight into the challenges of meeting the needs of students as we work to build out of the global pandemic,” he said.
Adams will face financial adviser Tim Euhus. A 20-year resident with four kids in local schools, Euhus said of his candidacy, “Our community's kids are the future. Their education must be the best that we can give them. I advocate that all students be taught the fundamental skills of reading, writing, arithmetic, and civics and be encouraged to pursue courses in science, languages, literature, music, crafts, the arts, and technology according to their interests and aptitudes.”
Position 5 has a three-way race. Shauna Tominey, who was a finalist for the appointed position that ultimately went to Whitebear in 2020, has a Ph. D. in family studies. Of the race, she said, “As a Corvallis K-12 graduate and district parent, I am running for school board to support the community I love. ... In the coming year, we will need thoughtful leadership to meet new and emerging challenges on the path to student success.”
Also running for Position 5 is mental health specialist Rachelle Spindler, who said she’s seen how families are struggling this past year. “My lived experience includes balancing work outside the home while my child attends school at our kitchen table; grappling with technology; and maneuvering (individualized education plan) supports.”
Rounding out that race is substitute teacher Ginger Schudel Larcom. “Historically the focus of the School Board has been on student achievement, but recently I feel the district has lost its way. I believe the primary goal of K-12 schools should be academic excellence,” she said, noting schools should be a safe space for kids.
Current school board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh is running against physician Bryce Cleary in the Position 1 race.
Cleary said children are facing anxiety and depression as a result of pandemic-induced school closures and claims the current board "has been slow to act and will be quick to panic." He said his medical background enables him to "follow the science and do the right thing" and that he would advocate for all members of the Corvallis school community.
Al-Abdrabbuh said, "It has been the honor of my life to serve as the Corvallis School Board chair. Since my childhood, I have experienced firsthand the power of creating welcoming environments for all children."
He said he would ensure all voices were heard and work to maintain the district's high graduation rate.
In Albany, there are three contested races that will create a turnover on the Greater Albany Public Schools board as no incumbent has filed to keep their seat.
In Zone 2, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist will face small business owner Willard Sheppy. Nyquist cited the need for all schools to be open.
“(He) understands the impacts to students and families when our schools are not open for full in person learning. He will ensure that decision makers have the most current and accurate information available before policy makers ever consider closing schools,” his voters' pamphlet statement said, noting he would listen to parents and students.
Sheppy said all children learn differently and children should be met where they are.
“When children know they are safe and protected, they feel free to reach out to others and explore their environment. By maintaining clear guidelines that respect individuals’ community needs while protecting the most vulnerable groups, we can reopen our schools as quickly and safely as possible.”
Schools in GAPS have been open to in-person learning since March 29.
In Zone 1, small business owner Brad Wilson will face office manager Clarice Law.
Wilson said he would focus on career technical education, communication training and personal finance. Law said that as a former employee of GAPS, she witnessed students and families’ struggles and said she would ask difficult questions of the district.
The at-large race features dentist Pete Morse and Philomath educator Denee Newton-Vasquez.
Morse said concerns were not being met by the district and that schools must reopen. He advocated for raising achievement levels, citing “fantastic” teachers and administrators. Newton-Vazquez said she would listen to parents and believed schools should be a safe place for students, noting her experience as an educator.