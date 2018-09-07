Adalyn Barham's grandfather loves John Deere tractors. So when the Tangent Elementary School first-grader chose to enter an Oregon agriculture art competition, she knew just what to draw.
"I made it a John Deere because my PopPop loves John Deere and I wanted it to remind me of him," Adalyn told media coordinators for the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation, who organized the foundation's Calendar Art Contest this year.
Anna Lee, now a fifth-grader from Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis, wasn't quite as sure about her entry. "I couldn't decide between a salmon or a fir tree, so I just did both," she said.
Both mid-valley girls were among 13 students from around the state in kindergarten through sixth grade whose artwork will be featured on the organization's 2019 calendar. Their entries were chosen from 2,011 pieces of artwork submitted for this year's contest,
Both were honored during a reception held Aug. 26 at the Oregon State Fair.
The winning art is published in a school year calendar and distributed statewide. Each winning student also received a $50 award and certificate.
A list of winners and pictures of their artwork can be found on the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation website at oregonaitc.org. Calendars are free to Oregon teachers, and can be purchased by others via the website.
Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students grow in their knowledge of Oregon's agriculture, environment and natural resources.