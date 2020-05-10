Mid-Valley Skies: How the stars die

Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is about twice as massive as the Sun, and was born around 230 million years ago. Earth at that time had just welcomed the first primitive dinosaurs. Sirius is believed to be about a quarter of its way through its total lifetime of about 1 billion years. Like our Sun, it too is destined to end its life as a white dwarf.

The most massive stars (more than 5 times that of the Sun) consume their nuclear fuel relatively quickly, over a span of roughly a million years. They then explode as the most violent event known in the universe, a supernova. Remnants of these explosions are visible in small telescopes in our night skies, including the Crab Nebula in Taurus, and the Veil Nebula in Cygnus. Stars such as Antares and Betelgeuse are supernova candidates.

Supernova explosions can leave behind stellar remains known as neutron stars, objects that are even smaller and denser than the white dwarf our Sun is destined to become. A supernova with a mass greater than about 10 times that of our Sun can leave behind what is perhaps the most enigmatic of all known objects in the universe, a black hole.