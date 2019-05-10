Go outside any clear night this May, face north and look straight up. There, very high, you’ll find the familiar dipper dumping its contents into the sky.
Ursa Major, popularly known in the USA and Canada as the Big Dipper, is probably the most familiar pattern of stars in our Northern Hemisphere sky. Ursa Major is a circumpolar constellation. This means that, for those of us at 40 or 45 degrees North latitude, it never sets and circles around the North Celestial pole (Polaris) so we can see it all year long.
Ursa Major is the third largest constellation in the sky and has been recognized around the world since deep antiquity. Many cultures saw a bear, others a plow and still other cultures saw a wagon. The Arabs saw the tail of the bear as a line of mourners leading a coffin. The Big Dipper that we know is actually only part of the Great Bear. The legs and head are comprised of much dimmer stars.
A brief note about magnitude: A magnitude of 1 is the brightest and a magnitude of 6 is the dimmest star we can see with our unaided eyes. Hipparchus, a Greek Astronomer, is said to have been the first to rank stars in this way.
Starting with the bowl or “ladle” portion of the Dipper; the first two stars are Alpha Ursae Majoris, known by the Arabic name of Dubhe (“the bear”) and Beta Ursae Majoris, called Merak (“the loins of the bear”). Dubhe, at magnitude 1.79 is the 35th brightest star in our sky. Merak is at a magnitude of 2.37 which is slightly dimmer than the pole star Polaris (about magnitude 2). These two stars, the pointers, are used to find Polaris. Delta Ursae Majoris, or Megrez(“root of the tail”) is the first star in the handle of the Dipper. Next in line is Epsilon Ursae Majoris, known as Alioth (refers not to a bear but to a black horse). Alioth is the brightest star of Ursa Major at magnitude 1.76 and the 33rd brightest star in our sky. Zeta Ursae Majoris, Mizar (“girdle”), is the constellations fourth brightest star and is actually a well known naked eye double star with its optical companion Alcor. These two stars were termed the “horse and the rider” by the Arabs. The ability to resolve these stars with the naked eye is often quoted as a test of eyesight. Finally, we have Eta Ursae Majoris, with a magnitude of 1.85 and known as Alkaid, meaning the “end of the tail.” Alkaid is the third brightest star of Ursa Major. The Iroquois Native Americans saw Alioth, Mizar and Alkaid as three hunters pursuing the Great Bear.
Ursa Major can be used to find other constellations in the sky. For example; “follow the arc to Arcturus.” This refers to the handle of the dipper (the arc) leading to the 4th brightest star in our sky, Arcturus. Arcturus is a red giant star in the constellation of Bootes (bo-OH-teez) the Herdsman. It is 36.7 light years distant, 170 times as luminous and 25 times the diameter of our Sun.
Question of the Month
This year marks the 50th anniversary of what amazing event?
Answer to Last Month’s Question: The brightest star in the sky is Sirius, the Dog Star.
