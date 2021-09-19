Mid-valley sees pet industry boom during pandemic

Through a partnership with Heartland Humane Society, new pet owners can use a coupon at Animal Crackers after adopting a pet from the shelter. Lindburg said she’s still seeing people come in with those coupons every day.

While the business side of the pet industry is doing well, new pet owners themselves may be the ones struggling. Animal Crackers Sale Manager Miriam Orzol said she’s talked to customers who are seeing behavioral problems with their pets.

Orzol said many people adopted pets while they were stuck at home and looking for a companion. While she said this is overall a good thing, animals and owners may run into problems as day to day routines change and owners go back to work.

Animal Crackers has even started curating their selection to include treats and toys related to potential behavioral issues new pet owners are dealing with.

For example, the shop is expanding their selection of calming treats. Orzol said new pets can experience separation anxiety as their owner starts to leave the house more often than they were at the beginning of the pandemic. This can lead to animals chewing on couches and tearing apart pillows and other objects in the house.