Mid-valley schools see administration shakeups

As the 2020-2021 school year draws to a close, both Greater Albany Public Schools and the Corvallis School District have announced a changeover in staff and administrators.
In Corvallis, Germaine Joseph-Hays and Emmet Whitaker have been hired as the new assistant principals at Corvallis High School and Shawn Bernhard has been hired as special education assistant coordinator effective July 1, Superintendent Ryan Noss announced last week .
Joseph-Hays and Whitaker will fill the vacancies left by current administrators at CHS. Assistant Principal Colleen Works will be retiring after serving for eight years in that position and more than three decades as an educator. Assistant Principal Paul Navarra will also be leaving CHS as he moves with his family to Medellin, Colombia.
Husky Elementary School will also get a new principal with the hiring of Tracey Fischer. Current Principal Anna Marie Gosser is resigning at the end of the year, according to CSD, to spend more time with her family.
Fischer is currently a teacher on special assignment as an elementary mentor and has worked in the district for 14 years.
GAPS will also see a change in administration.
Heather Huzefka, currently a federal programs and welcome center administrator, will become the executive director of human resources.
The move comes after more than 30 years in education and stints as the principal at Lafayette Elementary and part-time principal at Central Elementary.
“Heather’s ability to build relationships and support both classified and certified staff in their work makes her extremely well-suited to the role of executive director of human resources,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said. “Throughout the interview process, Heather centered students as she responded with a caring perspective to each of our questions. We are very excited to have her in this role.”
Huzefka will replace Randy Larry, who is retiring at the end of the year.