Mid-valley school closures

Gov. Kate Brown announced late Thursday evening that, beginning Monday, all public schools in the state of Oregon will be closed until the end of the month.
Lebanon Community Schools closed Friday and will not hold regular classes through March 31. Staff and students can collect their belongings between 12 and 3 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Greater Albany Public Schools closed Friday through March 31.
You have free articles remaining.
Albany Christian School closed Friday through March 31.
Linn Benton Lincoln ESD closed on Friday. Administrators were to report to work.
KidCo Headstart Riverside and Lebanon closed Friday
Corvallis School District will close March 16 to March 31.