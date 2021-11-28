Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Veterans are favored targets for scammers

In this month in which we celebrate both Veterans Day and Thanksgiving, it’s important to point out that scammers often target the most vulnerable members of our society. The men and women who served our country are, sad as it is to say it, a big part of this vulnerable group.

The FBI said this month in its Tech Tuesday newsletter that it’s launching Operation Protect Veterans, an effort to educate the public and dedicate resources to protect veterans from digital scams.

According to the FBI, veterans are twice as likely to fall victim to scams. Per reports to the federal law enforcement agency, 16% of veterans say they have fallen victim to scams, compared to 8% of the civilian public.

“Why the difference?” the newsletter reads. “Veterans tend to be more trusting of those they believe to be fellow members of military service, making them particularly vulnerable to imposter fraud and other types of scams.”

Because we know that scammers love to pose as authority figures, it’s no surprise that they would prey on veterans by posing as military officials or fellow vets.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The FBI provided a list of some of the most common types of scams for veterans to look out for:

• Loan Scams: A scammer offers to refinance your VA loan at extremely low rates.

• Imposter Scams: A scammer posing as a government official contacts a veteran to “update your file” in order to continue receiving benefits. They can then glean personal information. In other scenarios, this scam includes offers of a “secret program” or benefit that’s worth thousands of dollars.

• Pension Poaching Scams: The fraudster offers a large payment in exchange for future monthly benefit checks. This kind of thing seems worth it in the moment but tends to be totally bogus or amounts to veterans receiving way less money in the long run.

The newsletter also includes tips for how to protect the veterans in our lives. You’ll notice some of these mirror the same broad digital tips that have been given out in the column previously:

• Never click on links or open attachments in emails, text messages or social media posts from unknown senders.

• If someone contacts you about increasing or changing benefits, hang up and look for the official contact information online or on your latest official letter from the VA. Call the agency directly and confirm any changes or new opportunities.

• Never give out personal information to someone who contacts you. This information includes your date of birth, Social Security number, military identifiers, banking or financial account information, or health information.

Keep in mind that the VA does not charge you for processing claims or charge processing fees in order to release benefit payments. The VA also does not threaten jail or lawsuits. These kinds of demands should be an instant red flag.

If you are the victim of online fraud, you can report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Center at www.ic3.gov or call the Salem FBI office at 503-362-6601.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.