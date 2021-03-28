Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Vaccination scam hits Benton County

Just how scammers managed to get a hold of the email addresses is unknown. Benton County spokesperson Alyssa Rash said that the county’s IT security team is looking into it, as is Samaritan Health’s IT department. So far, no evidence of a data breach has been found. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office also didn’t have an update on how scammers got the info of those who were vaccinated at Reser Stadium.

It’s also important to note that this scam isn’t unique to Benton County or even Oregon. The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning this week that emails supposedly from Pfizer or Moderna – the manufacturers of these vaccines – are also being sent to people, containing phony satisfaction surveys.

“We’ve never seen a public health effort like and, because of that, it opens a lot of people up to scams,” Rash said.

It’s a good reminder that hackers can even get into government systems and local law enforcement can’t always track where these kinds of breaches might originate. That’s why it’s on each one of us to employ best practices for avoiding scams to protect ourselves.

Don’t trust that a correspondence is official just because it says that it is. Before providing any kind of information -- even before calling a number provided in the email or clicking a link contained within -- do your own research to determine if this is real or not. Often, a cursory internet search or a call directly to local officials will tell you quickly that these things are bogus.

