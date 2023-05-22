“Is this the scam girl?”

Why yes, yes it is. I had to laugh the first time someone referred to me by that term. But over time, I’ve cheerfully accepted the title.

I took over this column in January 2022. To be honest, I didn’t really want it. As the crime and courts/public safety reporter, my plate is often full with fires, car crashes, court hearings and more. And now I had to write about scams every other week? No thanks.

Well, I’m happy to say that after more than a year of writing this column, I’ve grown to appreciate the wonderful opportunity I was given. It gave me a space to be creative. You can’t really add a lot of finesse and flair to crime stories after all.

All of this is leading up to me telling you, my loyal readers, that this is my last Mid-Valley Scam Alert. My time with Mid-Valley Media is coming to an end as I finish out my last two weeks in this newsroom. I’ll be moving back to Portland, where I was born and raised.

I know what you’re all thinking: am I just following my former colleague Joanna Mann? No, but she has become one of my best friends, so I am pretty thrilled we will still be in the same area. She did a goodbye column, so I figured I would, too.

With all that said, I wanted to take this opportunity to talk about all we’ve learned together and what this column has meant to me.

Scams, scams and more scams

In the last year-plus, we’ve discussed scams ranging in topics from unemployment, romance, phishing, travel, utility companies, donations, advertisements, credit cards, housing, police calls, pyramid schemes, counterfeit bills and artificial intelligence.

As you learned how to defend yourself from fraud, so did I. Each time I wrote an edition of this column, I learned something new. I’m in my 20s and grew up in an era with technology, but that doesn’t mean I’m invincible against con artists. So this column really taught me a lot, too.

I wrote about romance scams from meeting people online/on apps right before my first date with my now boyfriend — who, yes, I did meet online. It was the first story of mine he read. What a great first impression for me to make, right?

We still laugh about it to this day. He hasn’t scammed me yet, so I think I must’ve learned something from writing that column.

All of this is to say that writing this column was a learning experience for me, just as it was for you. And for that, I’m grateful.

Community impact

One of the biggest surprises from this experience was hearing from so many of you. Through email and phone calls, I heard how you avoided getting scammed thanks to my column.

I heard about new scams that you wanted to share with me so I could share it with everyone else. You asked me for advice and thanked me for what I did.

I had no idea my biweekly side project would reach so many people in the community. In some ways, this has been my most rewarding work at the paper as it’s been easy to see just how many people have been positively impacted.

I’m not sure what the future of this column is. I do know that this column has immense value to you all, and for that reason alone, it should continue.

I hope that I’ve taught you a thing or two about scams, frauds, schemes and everything in between. Thank you for going on this journey with me, and I wish you a fraud-free life.

This “scam girl” is signing off.