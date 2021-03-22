Mid-Valley Scam Alert: The basics of avoiding scams

Before we dig in, let’s give you some background on the column you’re about to read. Mid-Valley Scam Alert is a new column for the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times that focuses on reporting and preparing local residents for scams that sweep through the area.
Any good scam-avoider would be asking themselves right now, “Well, who the heck are YOU?” It’s a fair question and, since separating real people from fake ones is a big part of avoiding scams, let me give you a little background about me: I’m the newest reporter at the Mid-Valley Media newspapers here in Albany and Corvallis. I previously worked at the Grants Pass Daily Courier, where part of my responsibilities included writing a scam column much like this one. It was during my two and a half years there that I learned a lot about scams and how fraudsters target people, particularly the elderly.
That’s where the idea for this new column came from. As we publish more editions, this column will dig into specific examples of local scams — ones that were successful or simply prominent. It’s also worth noting that some of the things that seem like scams might actually be legitimate. This column is the space to set the record straight on all these things.
To that end, I encourage readers to use the number and email address provided below to tip me off to questionable interactions that you come across. With those explanations out of the way, let’s get into the nitty gritty.
Scams are nothing new, but advancements in technology mean that criminals can target people in new and maddening ways. You’ve probably had to deal with the constant robocalls or spam emails that try to trick you into buying something or providing personal information. Those types of scams are basic and, alarmingly, still on the rise. In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that over 60 percent of all phone calls made in the U.S. were robocalls.
With such prevalence, it’s important to know some of the best practices for how you can avoid scammers and reduce your risk of giving your information away to the wrong people. Here are some of the basics:
• Take your time: Scammers try to get you to act without thinking, convincing you that they are some sort of government official who you owe money to or who needs your personal information. Don’t give into the pressure. Ask for time to check this out on your end.
• Verify, verify, verify: The next logical step then is to actually verify the information. Typically, a cursory internet search or a call to the supposed agency directly will reveal that this is a well-known scam.
• Think it through: Use those brains of yours. Scammers try to pressure you into not questioning them. Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it will save you from scams. Anyone who doesn’t want you asking questions is probably not who they say they are. Scammers are also looking for easy marks, so resisting them will probably scare them off.
• Don’t take risks: Now, a lot of people read that last point and think I’m telling them to mess with scammers. I absolutely don’t recommend that. The best thing to do is avoid them altogether. Don’t even answer your phone if you don’t recognize the number. The second you suspect you’re dealing with a scammer, hang up (or leave their website, as the case may be). Scammers can steal your info without you even needing to provide it, so it’s definitely not worth it to pick up the phone just to mess with them.
