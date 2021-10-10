Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Suspicious timing of scam phone call

An Albany resident got a bit of a surprise when he went to get a new bank card recently. A scammer immediately called and tried to get him to divulge his new card number.

Roy Poppleton, 86, said he noticed a $100 charge on his bank statement for purchase of Quickbooks Pro. He went into his bank to get the charge reversed and to get a new card issued. The very next day, Poppleton received a call from a man who identified himself as “Mike Watson, with the National Debt Relief Program.”

“He seemed to know everything from my social security account and my date of birth and everything,” Poppleton told Mid-Valley Media. “He gave me a phone number and he told me to call (him) back when I got my new credit card.”

While the National Debt Relief Program is a real thing, its representatives do not call people up already knowing all of their personal information. Businesses that work with the elderly (or, really anyone, for that matter) are also trained to not ask for this kind of information over the phone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All of that aside, it’s the timing that’s the most suspicious aspect of all.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.