Did you recently see a picture of Pope Francis in a fancy, full-length white puffer jacket? The iconic photo quickly spread across the internet and was the focus of memes and other discourse.

But the photo was fake. It was created using an artificial intelligence image generator. It looked real to many, and as more and more people saw the image, more and more believed it to be real.

We’ve entered an era of AI where it’s getting harder and harder to tell what’s real and what’s fabricated.

In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’re looking at AI, fake videos and how all of these technological advancements may be utilized by sleazy fraudsters.

AI phone calls

Picture this: you get a phone call with a panicked voice that sounds familiar. It’s your grandchild. They’re telling you they got in a bad car accident and are in jail. Congrats — they used their one phone call on you!

They need you to bail them out by sending over some money. But what if it’s not your grandchild at all? What if it’s all fake?

With advancements in technology, AI can be used to clone voices, making a scam even more convincing and harder to spot, according to the Federal Trade Commission. All the con artist needs is a short audio clip of your loved one’s voice and a cloning program. With social media, it may be easier than you think for a scammer to get an audio recording.

If you get an outlandish call from someone that sounds like a family member, take a pause. Hang up the phone and call the person who supposedly contacted you. They will verify whether or not what they’re saying is true. If you can’t reach them, try someone else who may know their whereabouts.

With any potential scam call, consider how the party is asking you to send money. Fraudsters will ask you to use a method that will make it harder to get your money back. This includes wiring money, sending cryptocurrency or buying gift cards and giving them the card numbers.

AI and marketing

As AI has become more common, different companies will advertise what their applications, technology and more can do in relation to AI.

Some performance claims of AI software may be exaggerated or deceptive. Keep in mind that while technology has advanced, computers can’t really accurately predict human behavior. Is the product backed up by scientific research?

Another marketing tactic for an AI product may be saying the product works better than its non-AI counterpart. Advertisers can use this claim to raise prices. But you should ask for concrete proof of such claims. If they can’t offer you proof, be wary.

Deepfake videos

Another aspect of AI that’s becoming increasingly dangerous is “deepfakes.” Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media that utilize AI to create believable videos that never actually happened.

The Department of Homeland Security has created informational reports to help the public understand deepfakes and synthetic media better.

Face swapping is a common example of a deepfake. In this case, creators can swap the face of one person onto the body of another.

Lip synching is another way con artists can fool you. Utilizing AI programs, someone can essentially make an individual appear to say whatever they want.

The Department of Homeland Security suggested that these sorts of tactics can be used to create false narratives, incite violence, sabotage businesses or influence elections.

Some visual clues that may suggest something is a deepfake include:

Face blurring

Double chins or double eyebrows

Cropped effects around the mouth, eyes and neck

Unnatural blinking or lack thereof

Changes in the background or lighting

With the advancements in AI, scammers are gaining another tool to con citizens. With a cautious mind and a basic knowledge of what AI can do, hopefully you’ll avoid falling for a phony video or phone call.