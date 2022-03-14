Mid-valley scam alert: Scammers preying on those with student loans

College is an expensive investment. But you already know that. Just take a look at the amount of Americans who are in debt thanks to the hefty amount of student loans they’ve accumulated.

Because of the pandemic, the federal government has put a temporary pause on repaying those loans. For now, that pause is in effect through May 1. But it doesn’t matter when that pause ultimately expires — scammers are taking advantage of anxious, debt-ridden citizens.

For this week’s mid-valley scam alert, we’re talking about all things student loan repayment scams. In a March edition of the FBI Oregon Tech Tuesday segment, the agency offered up some tips to avoid becoming a victim of this particular type of fraud.

Crooks and con artists will try to contact you via text message, email or phone call/voicemail in an attempt to fool you into divulging sensitive information. They’ll probably tell you about the quick and easy ways you can consolidate or eliminate your student loans.

For example, a fraudster might say, “This is (insert name) from student loan support. Our records indicate that you were eligible for a loan forgiveness program but never completed the required documents. If you want to proceed with this application, we need to speak with you today. Please give us a call.”

If there’s one thing I hope we’ve all learned from reading these scam alerts, it’s this: Be wary of any message from an unknown sender who is asking for personal and/or financial information.

If you’re unsure if a message is legitimate or not, consider this advice from the Federal Trade Commission:

Never pay an upfront fee. It is illegal for companies to charge you before they help you. Keep in mind you never have to pay to get assistance from the Department of Education.

Never give out your Federal Student Aid ID, your Social Security number or other personal information to anyone who contacts you. Scammers can use this information to log into your account, change your contact information and/or divert your payments to them.

When in doubt, contact your student loan servicer directly.

Do not sign up for quick loan forgiveness. Bad actors might say they can get rid of your loans before they even know the details of your situation. They also might promise a loan forgiveness program — one you won’t qualify for.

Scam artists often use fake seals and logos to trick people into believing the message is credible. They’ll promise special access to repayment plans, new federal loan consolidations or loan forgiveness programs.

If you have federal student loans, go directly to the Department of Education at www.StudentAid.gov.

Debt can be a heavy burden, and there are plenty of people who will simply follow orders when it comes to financial matters. After all, you certainly don’t want to get into any legal trouble. But it’s necessary to take a step back and look at the situation from all angles before you give out your crucial information.

No one wants to be a victim of a swindler’s scheme, so as always, proceed with caution when dealing with monetary affairs.

If you are the victim of a student loan scam, report it to the FTC at www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

