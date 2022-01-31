Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Scammers are targeting the unemployed

I want to start by saying hello to all of the loyal Mid-Valley Scam Alert readers. My name is Maddie Pfeifer, and I will be taking over this column from my former colleague Troy Shinn.

I know you are all probably sad to see Troy go — I know I am — but I hope you’ll give me the chance to carry on this interesting, important and helpful column.

I am Mid-Valley Media’s public safety reporter. I specialize in breaking news and all things crime, so this column naturally fell into my lap upon Troy’s departure.

I am excited to help local readers avoid all sorts of scams. I will be learning along with you, and I hope you’ll join me on this new journey.

So what do you say? Let’s jump into the deep end and expand our knowledge and toolkit for avoiding scams, schemes and everything in between.

Job verification scams

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered the job market, making it the perfect time for job verification scams.

In a January edition of Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday newsletter, the agency said it’s seeing an increase in reporting of these types of scams.

“In Oregon, the FBI has been receiving more and more reports from people getting scammed as they try to apply for jobs or unemployment benefits,” the newsletter says. “The reports, from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, show that bad actors are targeting victims who are already in financially difficult situations.”

After applying for a job, businesses tend to use private, third-party companies to verify your identity. The goal is to decrease instances of fraud. While many of these verification companies are legitimate, fraud-focused fiends are taking advantage of citizens searching for employment amid the pandemic.

These scam artists can also use similar methods against those trying to apply for unemployment benefits. With these scams, criminals are targeting those who may already be financially vulnerable.

If you fall victim to one of these scams, it can go a couple of different ways.

A scam artist may post a fake job online and direct you to a verification company. You’ll complete the process, and the fraudster will ask for your login or verification information to complete your application. Next, the scammer will access your account and use your profile to apply for unemployment in one or more states.

Another situation that could happen: A scam artist may post a job online, direct you to a fake verification company and then take your information and commit all sorts of identity theft-related crimes.

If you’re currently looking for a job, you may be at risk of encountering one of these job verification scams. Now that we know what these scams look like, it’s time to figure out how we can fight back and protect ourselves and our information.

The Tech Tuesday newsletter provided the following tips for avoiding job verification scams:

Make sure the job you are applying for is real. Research the company, and call a publicly available number to confirm that it is.

Make sure that the verification company you are dealing with is legitimate. Research the company. Know exactly what information is required, how that company will communicate with you, and what the official channels through which it will communicate are.

Be wary of social media contacts that ask for information to “verify your identity.” Legitimate companies will not ask for your highly personal or financial information this way.

Following these steps can make a big difference when it comes to protecting your identity.

Any time you’re asked to fill out personal and/or financial information, it’s good practice to always research the company or organization beforehand so you can be sure your information isn’t falling into the wrong hands. A quick internet search or phone call may save you a future headache (and your identity).

If you are the victim of an online scam, report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or call your FBI local office at 503-224-4181.

