In the age of the internet, we often buy products online for the convenience of having it delivered right to our doors. But with online shopping comes risks: You may never receive your product; you may be overcharged; and you may get the wrong item delivered.

Fortunately, the Federal Trade Commission offers up some helpful tips so consumers can avoid potential fraud.

Know your rights

When something goes awry with an online shopping order, it can seem hopeless or at least inconvenient to try to get it fixed. If you experience some sort of delay in shipping, you do have some rights.

The federal Mail, Internet or Telephone Order Merchandise Rule applies to most items you order online.

This rule states that sellers must ship your order within the time they or their advertisements say. If no time frame is given, they must ship the item within 30 days of when you placed your order.

If there is a delay in shipping, the seller has to let you know and give you the option of agreeing to the delay or canceling the order for a full refund. If the seller does not ship your order, they must give you a full refund.

When in doubt, contact the seller. If they are a legitimate company, they’ll probably work with you to find a solution.

Other tips

Before you even make an online purchase, the FTC recommends following some precautionary guidelines to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Start by checking the company’s refund and return policies. Some companies may have stricter polices for sale items. Keep in mind that a mischievous merchant may try to pull a fast one on you — read the fine print.

When buying a product online, pay with a credit card. Credit cards have the most protection against fraud, and you’ll be able to dispute the charges if necessary. Credit card billing errors must be disputed in writing within 60 days of the date the first statement is sent to you.

Another important tip for any purchase you make is to save all receipts and confirmation emails. In the event that something goes wrong, you’ll have some sort of proof to help you get your money back from the seller.

Online marketplace shopping

A different sort of online shopping that can be prone to scammers is online marketplace shopping. This may be on Facebook, Craigslist or some other social media site and involves sellers and buyers communicating directly about how to handle payment, delivery, refunds and more.

Before you buy something from a complete stranger on the internet, look into the marketplace you’re using. What do other people have to say? Have they had good or bad experiences?

Next, look into the individual seller. Does their profile look like a real person? What kind of ratings do they have? Try to speak with someone who has bought from this seller before. It’s also important to note the seller’s contact information as well as whatever policies they may have regarding a potential return.

Before you buy an item, take a close look at the provided photos. Do they look like stock photos? Can you see the item from every angle? Also take note of any words that may indicate the product’s condition.

For example, vintage, refurbished, as-is, etc. may mean the product isn’t in top condition. If a traditionally expensive item is listed at a very low price, be suspicious.

A chance to learn

For anyone looking to spend some more time learning about scams, representatives of Oregon's Division of Financial Regulation will be at the Oregon Scam Jam at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland on Tuesday, April 25. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At Scam Jam, representatives will bring highlight frauds targeting seniors. The workshops will focus on avoiding scams and how to recognize them.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, FTC Director Chuck Harwood, experts from AARP and more will speak. Registration is free — no scam here! —and can be done online at https://bit.ly/3N7GAIG.