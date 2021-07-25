Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Local email account hacked for Amazon scam

The plot thickens in the Amazon Support scam reported in this column last week. A local resident, visiting Minnesota for vacation, says that her email address was hacked and used to send off several of these same phony customer support emails off to her friends.
Elizabeth Bargsten, a retiree from Linn County, says she found out on Monday that her Comcast email account was hacked by an unknown scammer. She found out because several of her email contacts sent her messages saying that they’d received an email claiming to be from Amazon Support. The emails contained supposed order numbers from carts full of items they never purchased.
Sound familiar? It’s the exact same type of scam that we covered in last week’s column. The emails encourage people to call a number so they can make payments for the items they are claiming they’ll ship to you. In truth, it’s just a way to bilk people out of money or get them to click on malware links.
Bargsten, who was visiting family back in Minnesota, says that she changed her email password and that seemed to secure her account again.
“Once I changed my password it seemed like those emails went away, but a number of friends said they received an email from me,” she explained.
Frustratingly, Bargsten says she’s lost all the contacts in her address book function on her Macintosh computer following the episode. But, more important for our purposes, this episode highlights how scammers will use numerous avenues to obtain contact information for locals and try to convince them to fall for their tricks.
They know that people are more likely to click on a link within an email or call a number if they see that the message came from their good friend or family member. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like anyone but Bargsten was inconvenienced by the whole episode — probably because it doesn’t make any sense for a friend to be trying to collect money for an Amazon order. But, regardless, it’s yet another example of how you need to be heads-up when checking your email or surfing the internet.
Even correspondence from your friends or loved ones can actually be a scammer in disguise. Be diligent in confirming who actually sent the message before you engage with phone numbers or links contained within.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.