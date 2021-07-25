Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Local email account hacked for Amazon scam

The plot thickens in the Amazon Support scam reported in this column last week. A local resident, visiting Minnesota for vacation, says that her email address was hacked and used to send off several of these same phony customer support emails off to her friends.

Elizabeth Bargsten, a retiree from Linn County, says she found out on Monday that her Comcast email account was hacked by an unknown scammer. She found out because several of her email contacts sent her messages saying that they’d received an email claiming to be from Amazon Support. The emails contained supposed order numbers from carts full of items they never purchased.

Sound familiar? It’s the exact same type of scam that we covered in last week’s column. The emails encourage people to call a number so they can make payments for the items they are claiming they’ll ship to you. In truth, it’s just a way to bilk people out of money or get them to click on malware links.

Bargsten, who was visiting family back in Minnesota, says that she changed her email password and that seemed to secure her account again.

“Once I changed my password it seemed like those emails went away, but a number of friends said they received an email from me,” she explained.