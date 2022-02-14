Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Is it really true love?

Happy Valentine’s Day to all of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert readers. Are you celebrating today? Do you have a special someone in your life?

Love is in the air. But today we're looking at the negative side of romance. Somebody's got to be the cynic, right? If it's going to save you from being the victim of fraud, I'll gladly play the role of pessimist today.

Today, a lot of relationships begin online, but the medium makes romance scams more and more of a problem.

Let's break down what these scams look like and learn how to avoid breaking your heart — and bank account.

In a recent edition of Oregon’s FBI Tech Tuesday segment, the agency said its Internet Crime Complaint Center estimates romance fraud victims lost $1 billion in 2021. That's with a "B." Keep in mind this number is based on victims who actually reported losing funds to these scammers.

According to the FBI, romance scammers target women over 40-years-old who are widowed, divorced, elderly and/or disabled. But anyone looking for love can be a victim of these scams.

Victims are searching for companionship, connection and care, while scammers just want cold hard cash. It’s a situation ripe for manipulation of the vulnerable.

Romance scams may be hard to spot — especially if you’re right in the middle of one. To start, your virtual soulmate will probably say they live or work in a different part of the country or world, so they don’t have to meet you in person.

After gaining your trust, the real scam begins.

This too-good-to-be-true partner may ask you to send them money for a big emergency. Perhaps their family member was in a car crash. Or maybe they are in some legal trouble. They may say they need funds to move across the country.

At this point, a vulnerable but innocent person looking for love will happily help out their partner. Who wouldn’t help a loved one in a pinch?

But this exciting new love interest doesn’t care about you. They want your money. And that’s just the start. Your digital companion may trick you into giving them your personal information, such as your birth date, bank account number and more.

This can lead to a plethora of identity theft crimes and other frauds. Romance scam victims also may end up unwittingly becoming a part of a money laundering scheme.

The FBI suggests building a defense against these romance scams and being aware of the following warning signs:

Your new love asks to leave the dating app where you met and move to a more private messaging platform, such as email or text.

They want you to send compromising photos or videos of yourself.

Their photo appears to be a glamour shot or their profile seems too perfect.

They ask for money or help to move money.

The agency also has some tips for keeping yourself safe from a bogus boyfriend:

Research your new partner. Use online search tools to see whether that photo, name, or profile links to other scams.

Question any relationship where your virtual soulmate always has an excuse as to why they can’t visit in person.

Don’t travel to meet someone, especially if it involves travel to a foreign country.

Be careful about how much information you post online. A skilled scammer can use a small bit of personal information and turn it into a very effective romantic pitch.

The internet can be filled with scammers ready to strike. But it can also be a resource for you to use to protect yourself. A simple search of a name can prevent you from sending your money or information to a fraudster.

Today we celebrate love: the universal language. But let’s be careful where we seek out that love. A broken heart is painful enough. No one wants financial devastation on top of a bad breakup.

If you are a victim of an online scam, report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or call your FBI local office at 503-224-4181.

