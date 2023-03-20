Have you ever seen an advertisement claiming to cure a disease or addiction? What about one that says essential oils or supplements will quickly get rid of your sickness?

If any company is telling you that it has the secret potion to cure or treat an ailment, you should probably be wary.

In this edition of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert, we’re looking at false health claims. With some tips from the Federal Trade Commission, hopefully you’ll be able to avoid spending loads of money on phony treatment.

The magic cure

Some health care providers may tell you they can cure cancer or Alzheimer’s or even treat an alcohol or drug addiction in a matter of days.

If its sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

These organizations will make these assertions without any facts to back them up. For example, Dr. Dalal Akoury and her medical clinic AWAREmed recently settled a case with the U.S. Department of Justice after the FTC sued Akoury under the Opioid Addiction Recovery Fraud Prevention Act for misleading ads AWAREmed made about addiction and cancer treatment services.

Akoury was ordered to pay a $100,000 civil penalty.

According to the FTC, the ads included claims that the clinic was the “most effective medical clinic anywhere” and that it had a 98% improvement rate. Other unsubstantiated claims included that the clinic’s treatment was “rapid, painless, effective and safe.” These statements were not backed up by scientific research or testing.

The FTC also alleges that in 2017 and 2018, Akoury appeared on local news stations for interviews and did not disclose that some of these appearances were actually paid ads she placed.

Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to avoid falling for a scam like Akoury’s.

Before saying yes to medical treatment from an outside provider, talk to your doctor. Would they recommend this course of treatment?

Next, search for the name of the company or the type of treatment with keywords like “scam” or “complaint.” This will show you what other people are saying and what their experiences have been like.

Other things to keep in mind

The FTC has some additional tips for avoiding health care related scams.

These include:

Just because you can buy something without a prescription doesn’t mean it’s safe. Look for FDA-approved medications and be careful with supplements.

No single remedy or treatment can treat all types of cancer.

If you receive a robocall offering treatment for chronic pain or some other ailment, hang up.

With these steps, you’ll be sure to avoid falling for snake oil. Save your hard-earned money to put toward effective and scientifically supported treatment.