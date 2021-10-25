Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Fake bomb threats hit Oregon businesses

Several Oregon businesses have reported phony bomb threats to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to an agency news release.
The incidents all have similarities, the FBI says, in which businesses received threats claiming that bombs have been planted in the organization. If anyone contacts the police, the bombs will be detonated remotely.
Of course, there’s also a demand for money, which the FBI says ranges from $5,000 to $20,000. The bad actors often want the payments made “through an email or cryptocurrency address.”
The messages also tend to contain death threats to the recipients and their families.
As scary and new as this scam can appear, it’s important to note that this is a tactic that scammers have been using for decades, according to the FBI. They know that the more immediate a problem seems, the less likely you are to think things through and notice all the holes in their logic.
These tactics are called “social engineering.” Simply put, social engineering is whatever method a scammer uses to make you believe in the yarn they are spinning, according to the FBI. They pose as authority figures because they know people tend to trust them. Or they make up fake and immediate dangers or consequences because they know people are more prone to make mistakes when they are stressed.
It’s why scams aren’t just a thing that the elderly or other vulnerable populations have to worry about. It’s human nature to get worried and anxious, so scammers prey on this tendency in all of us to get people to fall for their schemes, according to law enforcement authorities.
This is why it’s important to recognize when someone appears to be trying to get you to make a hasty decision. Everything with a scammer is immediate and urgent, but real-life situations rarely work that way. As threatening as this scam can be, the FBI advises you to try your best to not rise to the anxiety if you do receive such a threat.
The news release does not specify what form of communication these threats tend to come in through — whether they are phone calls, emails or letters received through postage.
In any case, the FBI recommends that you not engage with the scammers and certainly do not pay them. Instead, contact the authorities.
“If you receive such a threat, the FBI recommends that you do NOT pay the ransom and that you notify us at www.ic3.gov,” the press release states.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.