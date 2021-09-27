Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Don't fall for fake economic impact payment messages

Anytime there is a government program to give out money or reimburse the American people, you can pretty much bet that scammers will be there to take advantage of the news and try to scam people.

Lately, that trend has been seen thanks to the federal government issuing the last round of economic impact payments. The Internal Revenue Service reports a “record number of complaints” about scams pertaining to these payments.

The scams tend to come in via email or text, where scammers urge folks to follow a link and fill out a form in order to receive their payments. Not only are the forms themselves phony and ask you for personal information that you shouldn’t give out to strangers, the links themselves can contain malware that will infect your device with a virus.

These kinds of scams, which seek to obtain your personal information, are called “phishing scams.”

“Phishing scams attempt to mirror legitimate IRS communications with the goal of convincing unsuspecting taxpayers to enter personal information or submit a payment,” the U.S. Department of Justice explains in a press release. “This information is then exploited by scammers.”