A shady car salesman trying to trick you into buying an absolute clunker of a car is the epitome of a classic scam.

Television and movies have long portrayed the car buying process in cartoonish and crazy ways. Fortunately, we rarely encounter such an outrageous reality. It's much more likely that we miss the fine print or don’t understand the contract we’re signing.

But the stereotypes come from a kernel of truth: sleazy salesman or strangers online can make buying a used car an unpleasant, costly process.

Whether you’re 16 and getting your very first vehicle or you’re retired and in need of a new ride, the Federal Trade Commission has some tips for avoiding a disastrous decision.

Do your research

As with any big purchase, research is crucial. When it comes to a used car, research can get pretty in-depth if you want to cover all of your bases.

Start by figuring out what your vehicular needs are. Will you use the car for work or recreation? How many miles will you drive each day? Do you need extra space for cargo or children?

Budget is obviously a huge consideration to make. And don’t forget additional costs besides the car itself: registration, insurance, gas and maintenance.

If you find a vehicle you’re interested in, research the model, look for repair records and safety tests and pay attention to mileage.

When you have a specific car in mind, ask the dealer for the full price in writing. This will allow you to see if advertised prices/sales are being applied, if the vehicle is on the lot or if there are any add-ons you’re being charged.

Also do a quick search about the dealer. Are there any complaints or reviews? What do real customers have to say?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Inspection and test drive

Test driving a car is a critical component of the buying process. You may find a used vehicle that’s perfect on paper but just doesn’t feel right when you drive it.

Test driving will also let you feel how the car drives. Are there any weird noises? Does it have trouble shifting? Maybe the air conditioning is faulty. Trust your gut when it comes to the test drive.

A vehicle history report may give you the highlights, but it does not tell you everything. It may list accidents or water damage, but it won’t tell you about mechanical problems. Always get an independent mechanic to conduct an inspection.

If a dealer won’t allow an independent inspection, it’s probably time to look for a different dealer. Following an inspection, ask the mechanic for a written report with cost estimates for any necessary repairs.

Payment

When you buy a car, you’ll have two main options for payment: pay in full or finance over time. If you finance, you’ll end up paying more over time due to interest.

Decide how much you can afford to pay as a down payment and how much you can monthly. Make sure to note the financing period and the interest rate.

If you do decide to finance, look at all of your options. Find the best offer with the best terms for you. Before you sign your name on the dotted line, make sure you understand what you’re agreeing to and what it will cost you.

Before you buy your next vehicle, keep in mind these handy tips. If you use a little caution and do your due diligence, you’ll be miles ahead of any scammer out there.