Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Beware IRS scams
Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Beware IRS scams

With tax season wrapping up for millions of Americans, this is the time of year when you start to see a high concentration of financial fraud and scams related to taxes.

The most common scam that pops up during tax season is the “IRS scam,” where fraudsters send an email or make a phone call to folks and pretend to be a representative of the Internal Revenue Service. They’ll say you owe some amount in back taxes and, in order to avoid legal action or arrest, you need to pay up right away.

As the U.S. waits for another potential round of stimulus checks, scammers are out there *smishing.* That is, using text messages to try to steal peoples information and money."It says, 'Karen, you have been accepted for our COVID relief program, you are now eligible to earn $1,472 dollars a day,'" said Karen Manning to Newsy's partner KSHB. "It makes me mad to think about somebody using that to get money out of people." "Look at the attackers as like very smart direct marketers. They go with the zeitgeist. They go with what's happening in the media, what consumers are hearing," said Jacinta Tobin, vice president of Cloudmark Operations at Proofpoint."They're throwing the numbers in these text scams to be very similar to the numbers that the government is promising to get stimulus checks out on. So they are iterating their attacks and they are crafting their messaging to take advantage of the situation," said Neil Daswani, co-director of Stanford Universitys Advanced Security Certification Program. According to the Federal Trade Commission, there's been more than $348 million in COVID-related fraud loss since the start of the pandemic, with roughly $30 million of that coming through text and phone call scams.  Experts told Newsy they expect smishing scams to continue through the pandemic, but that the messaging will shift."What we predict, actually, is that there will be a joint IRS tax return and COVID relief smishing happening. One potential example would be that an attacker would say, 'Get your COVID stimulus payment now before the IRS takes it in a tax bill,'" said Tobin. "As more vaccination centers start opening up, then I wouldn't be surprised if the cyber criminal community starts sending out messages saying, 'Oh, you can now get the vaccine,'" said Daswani.If you get any messages like these, experts say you should look at the content of the message and think through before clicking on any link."The way that the government will get you COVID relief is by direct deposit to your bank account or via a check in the mail. The government's not or shouldn't send out text to you," said Daswani.They also say you should block the number of the scammers, copy the text and forward it to 7726, which spells SPAM. "All the U.S. operators use that to block attacks. They leverage that information to put in filters to block those attacks," said Tobin. "If some of us just go ahead and block the contacts, then that gives the carriers enough information so that they can take steps to not only block that particular scam, but also analyze the forensics of it in detail and build more defense into the automated detection mechanisms as well," said Daswani. 

Over the phone, some scammers even have phony badge numbers ready to rattle off to those who ask, further convincing people that the government is, in fact, contacting you. But the truth is that this is a shake-down, not something that represents how government agencies typically do business.

First off, you’ll always be given time to contest any amount owed in court. Because of this, the government will never demand payment right then and there. Instead, they give you deadlines and they inform you of your options for paying or avenues for contesting the payment.

Secondly, the IRS intentionally doesn’t call people up or send things via email. They are constantly warning people about clicking on scam links that can snag data from your computer, so they don’t send important correspondence this way in general.

Instead, they prefer to send things in the regular mail, using official letterhead that will have the seal of the Internal Revenue Service somewhere on it. Folks who get fake letters or emails from the IRS tend to notice that there is no official seal or clear logo for the supposedly real agency sending you that piece of paper.

Even if none of those things were true, the tactic of trying to get you to panic and immediately fork over payment or personal information is an age-old tactic employed by scammers. It’s a type of persuasion that is supposed to make you not think things through.

“For someone to call saying you’ve got a warrant for your arrest or some sort of fine … don’t just send people money in lieu of doing a very easy check by calling the federal government,” said Captain Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department.

Hang up, dial the IRS directly and use its customer service line to see if you do, in fact, owe. Chances are, they’ll tell you all of the same things: that this isn’t how they collect payments and the IRS will never cold call you.

Troy Shinn

Troy Shinn
