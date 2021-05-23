Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Beaverton man sentenced in credit union scheme

Gray targeted more than 80 people in his scheme, from multiple area credit unions. Oregon State Credit Union had enough of its members targeted that it sent out an email alert and put a fraud prevention message on the homepage of its website.

Importantly, Gray was already serving time for state charges of bank fraud and identity theft when the most recent round of this scam was reported here in Oregon — meaning he likely wasn’t the one responsible for the latest alert to credit union members. But the point remains: scammers always borrow from the same playbook, and the fact that one of them was caught means that even they aren’t beyond the reach of the law.

Now, just because a single guy gets caught doesn’t mean it’s any more likely that other scammers will. We all certainly need to continue being diligent about not giving out our sensitive personal information over the phone, especially when fraudsters are out there posing as employees of these branches.

But this also highlights why locals should always report these incidents when they can. Members reporting the incident to their credit unions helped establish a record that law enforcement used to track Gray and sentence him quickly, first in Multnomah County Circuit Court and now in federal district court.

If you are the victim of financial fraud, call your bank or financial institution to report it immediately. Then call local law enforcement.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

