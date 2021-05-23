Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Beaverton man sentenced in credit union scheme

One of the maddening aspects of tracking scams is how little, it seems, can be done about the bad actors out there. Most of the time, scammers are operating from across the globe, far from the jurisdictions of local law enforcement or even government agencies to which these incidents are reported.
That often means that all the impetus of this column is placed on consumers to learn how to avoid scams, rather than how law enforcement can actually crack down on them.
But this week we’ve got a rare case where a locally reported scam actually led to a local arrest. Two weeks ago, I reported in this column on a fraud alert sent to Oregon State Credit Union members, warning about scammers posing as employees of a local branch in order to extract financial information from folks.
Well, a Beaverton man was just sentenced to four years in federal prison in connection to this same kind of scheme, which took place in March and April of 2020. Winston Gray, 31, was sentenced in federal court this week for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, after an investigation revealed he used fake telephone messages and calls to credit union members in which he posed as an employee in order to defraud them of about $60,000.
Gray used the information he obtained from members to set up fake debit and credit cards, which he then used to purchase various consumer goods, according to court documents.
Gray targeted more than 80 people in his scheme, from multiple area credit unions. Oregon State Credit Union had enough of its members targeted that it sent out an email alert and put a fraud prevention message on the homepage of its website.
Importantly, Gray was already serving time for state charges of bank fraud and identity theft when the most recent round of this scam was reported here in Oregon — meaning he likely wasn’t the one responsible for the latest alert to credit union members. But the point remains: scammers always borrow from the same playbook, and the fact that one of them was caught means that even they aren’t beyond the reach of the law.
Now, just because a single guy gets caught doesn’t mean it’s any more likely that other scammers will. We all certainly need to continue being diligent about not giving out our sensitive personal information over the phone, especially when fraudsters are out there posing as employees of these branches.
But this also highlights why locals should always report these incidents when they can. Members reporting the incident to their credit unions helped establish a record that law enforcement used to track Gray and sentence him quickly, first in Multnomah County Circuit Court and now in federal district court.
If you are the victim of financial fraud, call your bank or financial institution to report it immediately. Then call local law enforcement.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.