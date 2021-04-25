Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Be careful with your vaccination card

Scammers aren’t above taking advantage of a global pandemic in order to make a quick buck. There are several different facets to consider when trying to avoid scams related to COVID-19.
First, you should know that there are scammers out there selling counterfeit vaccination cards — those white pieces of paper from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that folks get when they get their vaccine. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services, there have been many reports of people buying and selling these fake vaccine cards.
Maybe you've seen this while scrolling through Instagram or Twitter people excited to be getting their COVID vaccine and sharing the good news…
People use the cards to misrepresent their level of immunity, either to travel internationally or participate in some public event. It should be noted that this is illegal, and posing as a vaccinated person puts other people in danger.
But you’re a law-abiding citizen, after all, so what does this have to do with the average Oregonian? Well, this kind of scam brings up several things to consider. For one, this is evidence that scammers can make very convincing fakes of government or healthcare documents. It’s yet another reminder that you should always verify that something is legitimate before taking it at face value.
But there’s also another aspect to consider: you should be careful with your own vaccination card. With such demand out there for forgeries, leaving your card lying around can provide counterfeiters with a perfect template to make their own fakes.
There’s also sensitive personal information on those cards — like your date of birth and, potentially, the date and location of when you’ll be returning for your second dose. Scammers can use this kind of information to access other private accounts.
As much as people may like flaunting their vaccination cards, you should really keep it safe and secure, only producing it when required to. The FBI also recommends against sharing pictures of your vaccination card on social media, since scammers can hack your account and gain access to that same information.
“One way (counterfeiters) get those realistic images of cards to sell is by stealing them off legitimate people’s social media pages,” a release by the FBI states. “For that reason, once you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, the FBI is asking that you do NOT post a photo of your CDC vaccination card online.”
The release goes onto explain that it’s not just the problem of bad actors using your post to create fake cards you need to consider. Posting sensitive information online can also lead to further problems.
“Once a fraudster has these details, he can steal your identity and do all sorts of damage to your financial health,” the FBI warns.
