Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Be careful with your vaccination card

Scammers aren’t above taking advantage of a global pandemic in order to make a quick buck. There are several different facets to consider when trying to avoid scams related to COVID-19.

First, you should know that there are scammers out there selling counterfeit vaccination cards — those white pieces of paper from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that folks get when they get their vaccine. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services, there have been many reports of people buying and selling these fake vaccine cards.

0:36 Experts Warn Against Sharing Vaccine Card On Social Media Maybe you've seen this while scrolling through Instagram or Twitter people excited to be getting their COVID vaccine and sharing the good news…

People use the cards to misrepresent their level of immunity, either to travel internationally or participate in some public event. It should be noted that this is illegal, and posing as a vaccinated person puts other people in danger.

But you’re a law-abiding citizen, after all, so what does this have to do with the average Oregonian? Well, this kind of scam brings up several things to consider. For one, this is evidence that scammers can make very convincing fakes of government or healthcare documents. It’s yet another reminder that you should always verify that something is legitimate before taking it at face value.

