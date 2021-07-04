Mid-Valley Scam Alert: As vaccine lottery looms, learn how to spot legit callers

Following Independence Day weekend, Oregon is expected to announce the drawings for the many different prizes related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Any residents who received a vaccine dose in Oregon were automatically entered into a lottery that includes 134 different prizes.

One Oregonian will win a $1 million cash prize, and one from each county will win $10,000. Five people aged 12 to 17 will win $100,000 toward the Oregon College Savings Plan. Several counties have offered other prizes and incentives, too. While the names have already been drawn, it will take some time to verify vaccination status and contact the winners.

But whenever there’s a chance to make money, scammers are there to try and cash in for themselves. That’s why the Oregon Health Authority is warning residents to make sure they know how to spot a legitimate phone call from a fraudulent one. Here are some things to bear in mind if you do receive a call:

• The call will come from the Oregon Health Authority.

• It will come in with a 503 or 971 area code.

• The caller will ask about your vaccination status.

• Officials will not ask you for financial information, so the second someone on the line does, hang up the phone.

Winners are expected to be announced sometime this week.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

