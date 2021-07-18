Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Amazon support scams running rampant

While the scam certainly predates the pandemic, the increase in online shopping brought on by everyone being stuck in their homes over the last year has given new prevalence to the “Amazon Customer Support” scam.
This one is where folks receive an email claiming to be from Amazon Support. They say you’ve got an outstanding e-cart full of items and they need you to confirm something or secure your payment before they can ship your packages.
This has been reported by several local residents in Linn and Benton counties, both to local police and to the email address where readers can send tips for these scam alerts. In most cases, these people don’t even use Amazon or they know that they don’t have items that they’re waiting on, so they disregard the email and go about their day.
But the scam doesn’t always take the form of an email. One local resident, Rhea Avery, said that she’s received phone calls from someone posing as an Amazon employee.
“We have had at least four calls saying that a large charge was made to our Amazon account,” Avery said in an email. “If we didn’t charge this, we are told to call the number given. It sounds professional and authentic. It even has the last four numbers of our card.”
The scam is so common that an email even came in to my own Lee Enterprises email inbox. In May I received a completely unprompted and non-forwarded email titled “Your order with Amazon,” the same subject line you receive from the company when you do actually make a purchase. The email continues by saying I’ve racked up a more than $250 shopping cart and that one of the items, a D-Link Extreme N Gigabit Wireless Router, valued at $89.94, is on its way.
Now, of course, I didn’t order any of these things and I certainly wouldn’t have given my work email on the order if I had. But the email prompts me to click on the order number in order to see more details, and this is really what the scammers are after here. They want your curiosity to get the better of you, clicking on the link to see if you can get more details about this supposed order you placed.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Scam email links often contain malware or spyware, which automatically download a file or program on your device that scours for your personal data. This practice, called “phishing,” makes up the majority of online or email scams. These scams posing as Amazon probably would love it if people forked over cash to pay for these bogus products, but they can be successful even without this result if people click on their bogus links.
If you receive one of these emails, do not click on any links contained within. Even just opening the email itself can sometimes lead to phishing malware, which is why it’s important to be heads-up when checking your email and keep in mind whether you’ve actually made any Amazon purchases lately before pulling the message up.
This is easier said than done, obviously, and scammers know this. That’s why we’re seeing so many of these scams cropping up lately: they’re effective.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.