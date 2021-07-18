Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Amazon support scams running rampant

While the scam certainly predates the pandemic, the increase in online shopping brought on by everyone being stuck in their homes over the last year has given new prevalence to the “Amazon Customer Support” scam.

This one is where folks receive an email claiming to be from Amazon Support. They say you’ve got an outstanding e-cart full of items and they need you to confirm something or secure your payment before they can ship your packages.

This has been reported by several local residents in Linn and Benton counties, both to local police and to the email address where readers can send tips for these scam alerts. In most cases, these people don’t even use Amazon or they know that they don’t have items that they’re waiting on, so they disregard the email and go about their day.

But the scam doesn’t always take the form of an email. One local resident, Rhea Avery, said that she’s received phone calls from someone posing as an Amazon employee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have had at least four calls saying that a large charge was made to our Amazon account,” Avery said in an email. “If we didn’t charge this, we are told to call the number given. It sounds professional and authentic. It even has the last four numbers of our card.”