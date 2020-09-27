Mid-valley residents rally to show support of president

Participants began showing up to the fairgrounds before noon, and the event had the feel of a tailgater in part, with people sipping energy drinks and sodas as they enjoyed the day. A few booths sold flags or other Trump-branded merchandise, and there even was a canopy with caricature artists.

Few masks were worn at the rally, and some people didn’t social distance, though there was ample room for those who wanted to stay at least six feet or more away from others.

At about 1:30 p.m., the fairgrounds parking lot had 120 vehicles in it, with more trickling in. Many of the rigs, like the Mikkelsen’s pickup, contained families with children. The rally, with the exception of a few flags with profane messages, had a family-friendly feel.

Mike and Tina Carr, who live east of Salem, said they’ve stuck to small town Trump rallies to avoid the violence and antics that erupt elsewhere.

The duo, who have been together since their Kindergarten days in Mill City, had six different flags flying from their pickup bed. The Carrs said they believe the country needs to go in a conservative direction. “We’re both Christians. We believe the things they’re pushing for, the nominee on the court,” Mike Carr said.