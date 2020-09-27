Mid-valley residents rally to show support of president

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and a bit of a breeze kept United States flags aloft — as well as a plethora of other banners.
A rally for President Donald Trump drew an estimated 150 vehicles to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center parking lot in Albany on Sunday afternoon, and the pickups, cars and motorcycles were decorated with flags that had messages such as “Trump — Keep America Great,” “Trump — 2020” and “Don’t Tread on Me.” There also were a few flags depicting more humorous images, such as one showing Trump apparently carrying a rocket launcher while riding a Velociraptor.
After gathering in Albany, the vehicles caravanned to Corvallis, then Lebanon and circled back to the fairgrounds.
“This is a good day for it,” said Dana Mikkelsen, of Lebanon, as she set up a quartet of flags in the back of her family’s pickup at the start of the event.
Mikkelsen, who wore a Trump hat and shirt and star-spangled running shoes, said that this was her first Trump rally. She and her family came to have a good time around like-minded individuals, and to support the country and the president.
“We feel like he’s been doing a good job of supporting the working man and supporting our economy,” added her husband, Jason Mikkelsen. “We’re putting America first, we’re not the policeman of the world.”
Participants began showing up to the fairgrounds before noon, and the event had the feel of a tailgater in part, with people sipping energy drinks and sodas as they enjoyed the day. A few booths sold flags or other Trump-branded merchandise, and there even was a canopy with caricature artists.
Few masks were worn at the rally, and some people didn’t social distance, though there was ample room for those who wanted to stay at least six feet or more away from others.
At about 1:30 p.m., the fairgrounds parking lot had 120 vehicles in it, with more trickling in. Many of the rigs, like the Mikkelsen’s pickup, contained families with children. The rally, with the exception of a few flags with profane messages, had a family-friendly feel.
Mike and Tina Carr, who live east of Salem, said they’ve stuck to small town Trump rallies to avoid the violence and antics that erupt elsewhere.
The duo, who have been together since their Kindergarten days in Mill City, had six different flags flying from their pickup bed. The Carrs said they believe the country needs to go in a conservative direction. “We’re both Christians. We believe the things they’re pushing for, the nominee on the court,” Mike Carr said.
Several participants said that Trump wasn’t a traditional president, but he was best for the United States.
“He’s not a politician. He’s not somebody who’s been in this career-wise. Everything that he stands for is for us. He doesn’t take all the politics and all the B.S.,” said Casey Radley, of Independence, who attended with his wife and two children. Their pickup, among other banners, had a “thin blue line” flag to support local law enforcement.
Attendees said they didn’t put much stock in polls showing Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden leading in the presidential race.
“I honestly think Trump’s going to win,” said Justin VanEpps of Lebanon.
“I just look at the last time. Trump was behind in the polls and then he became president,” added Anthony Knoll of Lebanon.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.