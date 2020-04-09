Mid-valley reports three more deaths from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three mid-valley residents have died from COVID-19 and three additional cases of the respiratory illness have been diagnosed in the area, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.

Statewide, OHA reported six deaths and 83 new cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Altogether, 1,321 Oregonians have tested positive and 44 have died from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A 74-year-old Linn County man died last Friday at his home, followed by a 97-year-old Linn County man who died at home on Saturday. A 74-year-old Benton County man died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Regional medical Center in Corvallis. All three had underlying health conditions, according to an OHA news release.

In addition, Linn County has three new cases of COVID-19, while Benton County reported no new cases.

All told, Linn County has had 49 cases and four deaths from COVID-19, according to OHA’s website. Benton County has had 21 cases and two deaths from the disease.

Twenty-one of the Linn County cases have involved residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon. Three residents of the facility have died and 13 have recovered, according to information on the facility's Facebook page. Five cases remain active.