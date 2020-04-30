Mid-valley reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

Corvallis Manor reported this week that four residents with COVID-19 are being cared for in the facility’s isolation wing by nursing staff who treat only those residents. Employees who have tested positive are self-isolating at home.

Statewide, 25 congregate care facilities (not including prisons) have active COVID-19 outbreaks involving three or more cases or at least one death. While these facilities have accounted for just 383 of more than 2,500 coronavirus cases in Oregon, they have produced 57 deaths, more than half of the state’s total.

But even though two of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the mid-valley have occurred at residential care facilities, Benton County’s top public health official says he believes it would be a mistake to assume that the infections resulted from inadequate safety precautions or substandard care.

“We’re seeing this nationally, we’re certainly seeing it across Oregon and it’s hitting us locally,” said Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department. “At these congregate living situations, once the virus gets a foothold it is very, very difficult to stop the spread through both the residents and staff, and that’s affected both the VA and Corvallis Manor.”