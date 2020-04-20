Mid-valley reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

The mid-valley has three additional cases of COVID-19 and the state has recorded its 75th death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday.
There are two new cases in Linn County, which has now had a total of 61 cases and six deaths. All of the deaths have come at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
Benton County has one new case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 28 with five fatalities.
Altogether, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported around the state, OHA announced.
The state’s most recent fatality was a 45-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on April 14 and died Saturday at his home, according to OHA. He had underlying health conditions that may have contributed to his death.
Oregon now has a total of 1,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number includes a case that was originally reported in Jackson County but was taken off the state’s total after being assigned to another jurisdiction during a process of data reconciliation, according to OHA.
Three of the four hardest-hit counties in Oregon are in the Portland metro area, with 520 cases and 28 deaths in Multnomah; 408 cases and eight deaths in Washington; and 171 cases and five deaths in Clackamas. Marion County, which includes the state capital Salem, has had 371 cases and 14 deaths.
Nationally there have been 746,625 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 39,083 deaths from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
